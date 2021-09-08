Corinthians game has 111 idol flags at Neo Qumica Arena; see new character

Fans Estopim da Fiel will perform a special action at the Neo Química Arena this Tuesday night for the 111th anniversary of Corinthians, when the team hosts Juventude for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Between the North and West sectors, 111 flags will be displayed, each one representing an idol, title, stadium or landmark moment in the club’s history.

As announced by the official profile of the entity, the newest flag that will be displayed at the Arena this Tuesday, and which symbolizes the 111th anniversary of Timão, will have the theme “Corinthians Fans”. In it, the mascots of each of the club’s organized fans will be represented: Gaviões da Fiel, Camisa 12, Pavilion 9, Estopim da Fiel, Coringão Chopp and Fiel Macabra – see the photos below.

“The greatest asset of a football team is its fans, the ones who are with you at all times, supporting you and also overseeing everything that is done”, wrote Estopim’s Instagram profile.

This is Corinthians’ first game since September 1st, when the club’s anniversary was celebrated. It is also the team’s first commitment at Neo Química Arena since the 3-1 victory over Ceará, on August 15th.

See the flags placed by Estopim da Fiel at Neo Química Arena

Flag with the theme “Corinthians Fans” by Estopim da Fiel Reproduction /Instagram

