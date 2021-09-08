Corinthians has six hanging and two missing for a game against Juventude; see situations

Corinthians faces Juventude this Tuesday. The match is valid for the last round of the first round of Brasileirão and starts at 9:30 pm. For the duel, Timon has six hanging players and two missing players.

the goalkeeper Cassius, the defenders Gil and João Victor, the steering wheels Gabriel and Roni and the attacker Marks are the athletes with two yellow ones. Thus, in case of new warnings, players will not be able to take the field on Sunday, at 18:15, against Atlético-GO, away from home.

It is worth mentioning that, of these six Corinthians fans, four are already coming from a sequence of hanging games. They are: Gil, Gabriel, Roni and Marquinhos – see numbers here.

Embezzlement is due to Adson and Willian. The forward will complete his third consecutive game without being able to take the field after suffering a trauma to his left leg in the game against Athletico. Willian won’t be able to make his debut yet because he’s still strengthening his physical part.

According to reporter Flávio Ortega, from Disney Channels, the squad set up by coach Sylvinho had Cassio; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Renato Augusto (Roni) and Giuliano; Róger Guedes (Luan), Gustavo and Jô.

My Timon

See more at: Cssio, Gil, Joo Victor, Roni, Gabriel, Marquinhos, Desfalques, Willian, Adson and Campeonato Brasileiro.