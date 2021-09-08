Corinthians saves from defeat to Juventude at home with goal from Róger Guedes in debut

O Corinthians received the Youth at Neo Química Arena this Tuesday night (7) for the 19th round of the Brazilian championship. Ricardo Bueno even opened the scoring, but rookie Róger Guedes managed a free-kick and guaranteed a 1-1 draw.

In the first minutes, the two goalkeepers had to work to prevent opposing goals. On minute 32, however, Ricardo Bueno received a cross from Paulo Henrique and headed into the back of the net.

In the last move of the first stage, Paulinho Bóia still had the chance to expand when he faced Cássio between two defenders, but he advanced the ball too far and couldn’t finish.

At the beginning of the second stage, Jaconero had a chance similar to the one he had with Bóia, but he didn’t take it. In the final stretch, Róger Guedes hit a perfect foul and managed to secure a draw for the home team.

Championship status

Juventude reach the mark of 23 points, following in 13th position in the table. A little above, in 6th, Corinthians follows with 28 points.

The ace of the game: Wagner

The experienced midfielder already had an important entry in the last round. Against Corinthians, he managed to dictate the pace of the midfield and also played an important role in the cross that led to the first goal.

Saving debut by Roger Guedes

With his curious shirt 123, the striker made his first appearance for Corinthians, but little showed up. Still, in a beautiful free kick, he managed to tie the duel.

Jaconera unbeaten streak

Juventude ends its campaign in the first round with five games without losing. In this sequence, only against Corinthians, the team came out ahead on the scoreboard.

upcoming games

Over the weekend, both teams open their campaigns in the second round. Corinthians faces the Atlético-GO, while Youth faces the Cuiabá.

Datasheet

Corinthians 1 x 1 Youth

GOALS: Roger Guedes (Corinthians); Ricardo Bueno (Youth)

CORINTHIANS: Cassius; Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fabio Santos; Gabriel, Renato Augusto (Luan), Giuliano and Mosquito (Gabriel Pereira); Roger Guedes and Jô. Technician: Sylvinho

YOUTH: Beef; Paulo Henrique, Vitor Medes, Quintero (Forster) and William Matheus; Jadson (Ricardinho), Guilherme Castilho (Chico), Dawhan and Wagner (Marcos Vinicios); Paulinho Bóia (Capixaba) and Ricardo Bueno. Technician: Marquinhos Santos