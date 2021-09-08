Corinthians scores again at the Neo Qumica Arena after nearly four years

Corinthians again scored a free-kick at the Neo Química Arena after almost four years of hiatus. The goal was by forward Róger Guedes, at the end of the match against Juventude, on Tuesday, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship, and ensured a 1-1 draw between the teams.

Debutant of the match, shirt 123 took the ball after a foul suffered by Fábio Santos on the left side of the opponent’s area. With three opponents at the barrier, he managed to make the ball go over the first and second men, scrape the crossbar and land on the back of Marcelo Carné’s goal.

The goal was Timão’s first in this way since one noted by Jadson, in the match against Atlético-MG, for the penultimate round of the 2017 Brazilian Championship. On the occasion, the shirt 10 crossed a ball on the left side of the field and it ended up directly entering the opponent’s goal.

Since then, Timão has scored four free kicks, but all in matches played away from Itaquera. Jadson, against Chapecoense, in 2018, Luan, against New York City, in 2020, Otero, against Retro, and Lucas Piton, against Santos, both in 2021, were the top scorers of this type.

In all, this was the sixth free-kick scored by Corinthians at its stadium, which opened in 2014. Jadson scored four of them, while Maycon, in 2017, was the only one outside the midfielder to achieve the feat.

