Correspondent doesn’t realize he’s live during link about Afghanistan and is caught complaining about work – Monet

Correspondent Dan Johnson complained about his live work by accident (Photo: Reproduction)

A British news reporter ended up making a faux pas during a live link this weekend: thinking his broadcast had gone down, he let out a complaint loud and clear to all viewers and co-workers.

The “chew” was paid for by Dan Johnson, a BBC News correspondent who is currently working in India. While discussing the current situation in Afghanistan with presenter Shaun Ley – who was in the studio of the television station in London – the journalist had technical problems and was unable to hear a question from his co-worker. So he was silent for a few moments before shaking his head and leaving the scene, lamenting, “This job, man. This job.”

Realizing the problem, the show’s management soon turned back to Ley, who announced, laughing, “I think I’m right in saying that Dan didn’t listen to my question – I don’t think he was upset about it. Sorry about that. We’ll try to get Dan back a little later.”

Johnson ended up sharing the video with the moment on his Twitter afterwards. “A good reminder – ALWAYS assume you’re live on air, no matter what,” he joked.

Then the correspondent explained what had happened at the time of the mess. “A power cut interrupted the call from London, so I couldn’t hear the presenter,” he said. “I thought it had been taken off the air completely. [o problema] and move on or for the sound to return. I thought I had waited long enough…Apparently not.”

He added: “I was filming with my iPhone, balancing on some pillows in front of the window, having just managed to get into the hotel room and make the connection in time after being blocked by a faulty room card. it’s a job with many challenges, but it’s always a privilege.”

Watch the moment below: