Court reverses decision requiring use of ivermectin for covid – News

A US court backed down and refused to force a hospital to manage the controversy. ivermectin drug to a patientand with Covid-19.

The antiparasitic drug, popular in some quarters, “has not proved effective so far,” Judge Michael Oster wrote in his ruling.

“The medical and scientific communities do not support the use of ivermectin as a treatment for covid-19,” he said, citing “limitations” in the studies in favor of this product, some of which “even had to be withdrawn.”

A fortnight ago, another judge, urged by the covid patient’s wife, Julie Smith, had forced a Cincinnati hospital to give the patient 30 mg of ivermectin a day for two weeks.

US agency issues warning about the use of ivermectin against covid-19

The UC Health group, which runs UC West Chester Hospital, celebrated “positive news for the science and experience of health care professionals.”

“We don’t believe that hospitals or doctors should be forced to administer drugs or therapies, especially when they have not been proven to work,” added their spokesperson, Kelly Martin.

Ivermectin is widely used by veterinarians, but it also has human use against parasites such as scabies, river blindness and head lice. Since the onset of the health crisis, studies have been conducted to see if this cheap drug could help control covid.

Despite encouraging pre-studies, trials conducted at this stage are inconclusive. The WHO (World Health Organization) and European and American health authorities advise against its use against covid, which does not prevent it from being popular among certain segments of the population.