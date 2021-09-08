Covid-19 infections rise 34% in two weeks in the Federal District

posted on 09/07/2021 9:06 PM



Covid-19 cases in the Federal District have been on the rise for a week.

Covid-19 cases in the Federal District have been on the rise for a week. This Tuesday (7/9), the moving average of infections – calculation used to ease delays in notifications and facilitate viewing the pandemic – is at 902.6. On August 24, 14 days ago, the number was 673.6, which represents an increase of 34%.

The moving average of deaths from the disease has been stable for four days. The stability table shows that the variation of the data in two weeks was below 15%, both for more and for less. With 14.6 this Tuesday (7/9), the indicative grew 3.25% in comparison with August 24th.

The daily bulletin of the Department of Health brought the confirmation of 12 deaths from the disease, of which one occurred this Tuesday (7/9). Four deaths date from May to July, and the rest occurred in September. Three victims were between 40 and 59 years old, and the others were in the age group above 60. The secretariat confirmed 646 more cases of the disease on Tuesday.

With the updates, the total of infections in the Federal District is 476,789, of which 458,257 (96.1%) are considered recovered patients. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 10,156 people have lost their lives to covid-19 in DF.

The disease transmission rate, which indicates virus reproduction, is 0.92. The number shows that every 100 people infected can infect another 92. That Monday (9/6), the rate was 0.94 and, on Sunday, 0.97.