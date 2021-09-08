COVID-19: São Carlos begins vaccination of 12-year-old adolescents

Young person receives vaccine against Covid-19 in São Carlos – Credit: Disclosure

The Department of Outpatient Care Management of the Department of Health informs that the scheduling of the vaccine against COVID-19 for this Wednesday (08/09) is already available in the system. Twelve-year-olds can also schedule a date, place and time for immunization.

Electronic scheduling must be done through the website http://coronavirus.saocarlos.sp.gov.br/fila. Initially it is necessary to register, register a password, and then access the date, time and location options to receive the immunization. A message will be sent to the user’s email confirming the appointment. If the person does not have the SUS card, they can make an appointment anyway.

Scheduling must also be made for the second dose of ASTRAZENECA, CORONAVAC and PFIZER.

According to Denise Braga, director of Outpatient Care Management, the appointment was only opened for tomorrow due to some necessary adjustments in the system to expand the number of doses and times.

REGISTRATION – To make the first dose, it is necessary to register at www.vacinaja.sp.gov.br and fill in the data. Proof of address is required.

Unaccompanied minors must present the consent form completed and signed together with a personal document from the legal guardian who signed the Term. Adolescents accompanied by the guardian must carry the completed form and personal documents of both with photo and CPF. The assent term is available at the link http://coronavirus.saocarlos.sp.gov.br/wp-content/uploads/2020/03/TermoAssentimento-12a17anos.pdf.

Those who are going to receive the second dose just take personal documents with photo, CPF and vaccination card.

Comments system cackland

Read too

Latest news