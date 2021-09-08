Creator claims game is 40 hours long

The next God of War (popularly called Ragnarok), will be 40 hours long, according to David Jaffe, creator of the franchise. The revelation was made in a video posted on their YouTube channel.

Jaffe is not part of Santa Monica Studios and is therefore involved in the production of the new God of War, of course. But having been director of the franchise’s first game and creative director of the 2017 game, he certainly has studio contacts.

That’s why Jaffe said the following: “I heard from people who are involved that the game has 40 hours. They reported that it’s 40 hours of gameplay. I don’t know if [a duração] is it referring to the platinum trophy or if it is the average time to reset it”. Check out the video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=h78FORLVd6s

However, Jaffe also warns in his video that the duration of the next God of War might be shorter, after all, some content might still be cut (or added as well) in the final version.

Anyway, more information about “God of War: Ragnarok” is expected on PlayStation Showcase this Thursday (9). The game is scheduled for release in 2022 and will be released on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

