Cubo Itaú companies have more than 1,500 job openings; know more





The companies in the Itaú cube have more than 1,500 job openings in the technology area. The entities – Itaú, Everis and CI&T – are part of the hub for fostering technological entrepreneurship. Check out the details of each opportunity below:

Vacancies at Itaú

The bank has 448 job advertisements listed on its page at 99 jobs. Among the benefits are transportation vouchers, meal vouchers, life insurance, private pension, among others. More details you can find on this link.

vacancies at everis

The business consulting and IT company has seen an increase in demand for its services since last year. At the moment, the company has 800 vacancies open for different levels and specialties. The opportunities are for offices and “service hubs”, which concentrate employees from nearby cities. Check out the vacancies in company website.

The Brazilian multinational has 250 vacancies open with home office. In other words, professionals from all over the country can apply. In the first half of 2021, the company hired 453 people. Some of the prominent positions are for Software Architect, Full Data Engineer and Product Designer. Check out the benefits and other opportunities on this link.

Vacancies at Cubo Itaú startups