Dani Monteiro, ex-Globo, attends the pre-Bolsonaro act and receives reviews on the web – Famous

Dani Monteiro is present in a pre-Bolsonaro act (photo: Reproduo/Instagram) the presenter Dani Monteiro, off TV since 2017, when he left the Globe, has been using its social networks to propagate speeches by the president’s defenders Jair Bolsonaro (no party) and express support for the politician.

According to the UOL, Dani wife of Felipe Uchoa dos Santos, federal police officer and former assistant to the senator Flvio Bolsonaro (Patriot-RJ), who was present at the events of September 7 in favor of the government alongside women.

The former global company published a video in which she appears at the demonstration accompanied by her family, which surprised former co-workers.

“September 7th, a date beyond special, I’m here with my family so I can show how important freedom is, how much we still need to fight for it. Freedom of expression, freedom of opinion, freedom of the press, people , freedom to come and go,” he says Dani on the video.

the presenter Auntie Miller, from Multishow, reacted: “Freedom of espresso? Press? Opinion? If you really want to fight through all this, what are you doing? Dani from the ass. It’s not possible.”

Monteiro has 80.6 thousand followers on Instagram. “Sport took me to TV. TV took me out into the world. And the world made me see what really matters: the family”, says the description of the presenter’s profile.

Dani became known in the early 2000s for presenting the painting Paths of Adventure of Spectacular sport, at TV Globo. In the following decade, in the Multishow, Dani ran programs like BBB – The Elimination and covered music festivals such as the Rock in Rio.

in the last week, Dani Monteiro presented the CPAC, a Pocket Narist conference held in Brasilia, whose description said it was “the biggest conservative event in the world”.

