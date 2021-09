Bolsonaro speaks in Brasília, during a demonstration on September 7th.| Photo: Marcos Correa/Presidency of the Republic

The DEM and the PSL released in the early hours of this Wednesday (8) a joint note in which they repudiate President Jair Bolsonaro’s speech, given during the demonstrations on September 7 in Brasília. In the statement, the two parties, which are in the process of merging, state that “freedom is the main democratic instrument and cannot be used for purposes of discord, dissemination of hatred, nor threats to the pillars of democracy itself.”

Check out the full note below:

The PSL and the DEM understand that freedom is the main democratic instrument and cannot be used for purposes of discord, dissemination of hatred, or threats to the pillars of democracy itself.

Therefore, we vehemently repudiate the speech of the President of the Republic when he rebelled against the institutions of our country.

Today it is imperative that we put an end to the political tensions, hatreds, conflicts and misunderstandings that put Brazilian Democracy in check and prevent us from giving effective answers to the millions of fathers and mothers distressed by the inflation of food, energy, and cooking gas, with unemployment and variable income.

There is no independence where the citizen is not guaranteed the conditions for a dignified life. The real Brazil asks for energetic and immediate answers.

Let’s get down to work.