Deputy counters Bonner: ‘Then he complains that he can’t go to the bakery’ – Politics

National Newspaper presenter William Bonner criticized President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) on Tuesday night (7/9), after the Independence Day holiday protests. In line with the ideas of the head of the Executive, federal deputy Junio Amaral (PSL-MG) published a video of the speech on social networks contesting the journalist’s lines.
He continued: “In Brasilia and So Paulo, President Jair Bolsonaro spoke. He returned to attacking governors and mayors who took measures to combat the dissemination of the coronavirus. He returned to attacking STF members. He returned to attacking the Brazilian electoral system. And on the day After independence, Bolsonaro raised the temperature of the institutional crisis that he himself created and has fueled,” said the anchor.
Annoyed by the journalist’s speeches against the president, deputy Junio Amaral countered Bonner on Twitter. “Then he complains that he can’t go to the bakery. #GloboLixo”, wrote the deputy.