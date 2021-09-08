Deputy counters Bonner: ‘Then he complains that he can’t go to the bakery’ – Politics

Deputy from Minas Gerais Junio ​​Amaral (PSL-MG) with President Jair Bolsonaro (no party) (photo: Reproduction/Social networks) National Newspaper presenter William Bonner criticized President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) on Tuesday night (7/9), after the Independence Day holiday protests. In line with the ideas of the head of the Executive, federal deputy Junio ​​Amaral (PSL-MG) published a video of the speech on social networks contesting the journalist’s lines.

“Brazil witnessed today (7/9) a demonstration of contempt for the Constitution, promoted and insufflated by the President of the Republic. In several cities, thousands of pocket members participated in acts with agendas that affront democracy, such as military intervention and destitution of ministers of the Federal Supreme Court,” narrated Bonner.

He continued: “In Brasilia and So Paulo, President Jair Bolsonaro spoke. He returned to attacking governors and mayors who took measures to combat the dissemination of the coronavirus. He returned to attacking STF members. He returned to attacking the Brazilian electoral system. And on the day After independence, Bolsonaro raised the temperature of the institutional crisis that he himself created and has fueled,” said the anchor.

Annoyed by the journalist’s speeches against the president, deputy Junio ​​Amaral countered Bonner on Twitter. “Then he complains that he can’t go to the bakery. #GloboLixo”, wrote the deputy.

Like Bolsonaro, the deputy also harshly criticized the minister of the Supreme Federal Court (STF) Alexandre de Moraes. To State of Minas, the deputy stated that the jurist should be arrested.