DF vaccination posts have queues on this 4th with anticipation of D2

The Federal District woke up with queues at the vaccination posts this Wednesday (8/9), when the Health Department starts anticipating the second dose for those who had the schedule of D2 scheduled for until September 24th. Immunization points give booster to those who received Covid-19 vaccines from AstraZeneca or Pfizer on D1.

At the University Hospital of Brasília (HUB), the movement is great. At 9:30 am the line for vaccination at the site had more than 80 people.

The couple Indira Quaresma, 47, and José Luiz Quaresma, 48, had their vaccinations scheduled for September 19, but could anticipate it for this Wednesday. “I’m very happy to be able to advance my cycle. We were anxious and being able to complete the immunization soon is a great happiness”, said the lawyer.

José was also excited for D2. “We don’t mind the queue, even though it’s going pretty slow today. We are happy and reassured that if a third dose appears, we will already be able to take it”, said the systems analyst.

See how the HUB queue is:

Queue at the HUB for Covid-19 vaccination Queue at the HUB this Wednesday morning (8/9)Rafaela Felicciano/Metropolis Queue at the HUB for vaccination against Covid-19 2 HUB post applies second dose of AstraZeneca and CoronavacRafaela Felicciano/Metropolis Queue for vaccination against Covid-19 in DF Rafaela Felicciano/Metropolis Covid-19 vaccine DF anticipated the second dose of Pfizer and AstraZenecaRafaela Felicciano/Metropolis Covid vaccine D2 Anticipation Starts This WednesdayRafaela Felicciano/Metropolis Covid vaccine You can anticipate who had the D2 schedule scheduled for until September 24thRafaela Felicciano/Metropolis 0

At UBS 2 in Guará, D2 is also applied only from AstraZeneca and there are queues this morning. Check out the images:

Queue at UBS 2 in Guará for vaccination against Covid-19 Manoela Alcântara/Metropolis Queue at UBS 2 in Guará for vaccination against Covid 0

Cruzeiro’s UBS 1 was also queuing for the anticipation of immunization. More than 90 people were waiting in a single line at 11am.

Public servant Sérgio Antônio, 51, will anticipate the D2 on Wednesday. The vaccine was scheduled for September 10th. “I’m happy, because the sooner the better. This immunization of the population could have been even faster”, defended the resident of the Southwest.

Carlos Renato Silva arrived at 10 am in line to anticipate the vaccine, which was scheduled for September 9th. “I managed to anticipate one day and I came right away. I was afraid to run out. I waited in line for a while, but it’s been worth it”, celebrated the official from the Department of Highways (DER).

city’s park

At Parking 13 at Parque da Cidade, around 50 cars were waiting in line at 11:30 am.

The scenic illuminator Moisés Vasconcelos, 44, arrived at the place at 11 am to take the D2. “I was really looking forward to getting vaccinated and, when I found out about the anticipation, I was even happier. My question is to be careful with the laboratory’s recommendation for the second dose. If we can anticipate it, we have to do it soon, given that new strains are infecting more people,” he said.

Daniel Dourado, 40, had his second dose scheduled for September 22 and received the second dose on Wednesday. “Today, it’s the first day for anticipation, and I’m in a big hurry to complete the cycle. For me it was very beneficial. We already had the vaccination well behind schedule, but now it seems that we are moving faster”, said the public servant who lives in the Southwest.

Vaccination sites

The anticipation of the second dose was announced last Monday (6/9), during a press conference held by the Department of Health of the Federal District. The strategy of speeding up the completion of the immunization cycle with two doses to protect the local population has been adopted by the GDF.

Check out the D2 application locations this Wednesday:

Anyone who was vaccinated outside the DF and intends to take the second dose in the capital must present, along with the vaccination card, proof of residence. Already people who took the first dose in the federal capital must only present the vaccination card of the Department of Health.

Those who have not yet taken the first dose can start the vaccination cycle in the following places: