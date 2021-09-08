Disruption of pipes prohibits rooms and X-ray room at Hospital Regional de São José

The incident did not damage the equipment, nor did it affect the patients, says the hospital’s staff; renovation should take a week

Two rooms and an x-ray room at the Hospital Regional de São José, in Greater Florianópolis, were closed due to broken pipes, on the fourth floor of the facility.

According to the hospital’s press office, the incident did not damage equipment. The radiography exams are being carried out in another room, without harming the patients.

“A problem in the 4th floor pipe ended up affecting one of the x-ray rooms, making its repair more complex, with the need for a wall breaker, replacement of copper connection pipes by PPR (Polypropylene Copolymer Random) pipes”, informs the note issued by the hospital.

Management highlighted that it is replacing the copper connection pipes that were broken in the unit.

The hospital’s press office reported that problems with pipes often happen during season changes. However, lately breakups have become more frequent.

In addition, the hospital’s management is working to improve the space’s infrastructure, but “there is still a lot of bureaucratic procedure to be followed”.

The repair of the broken pipes will start this Wednesday (8). The hospital expects maintenance to take at most a week.

The hospital informed that there will be no problems of occupation even with the closed rooms, as there is no capacity at the moment.