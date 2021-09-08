Doctors warn against misuse of roaccutane drug

The Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD) issued a warning about the misuse of the drug Roaccutane, after reports on social networks from Internet users who use the drug to ‘sharpen their nose’.

The entity draws attention to the fact that there is no scientific evidence that the drug has this effect on patients. The information is from Veja São Paulo.

Credit: Reproduction/TwitterThe list of unwanted effects of Roaccutane is extensive and it is up to the doctor, together with the patient, to assess risks and benefits

Roaccutane is indicated for the treatment of severe acne that does not improve with the use of other treatments.

According to the warning from the SBD, only in the case of a disease called rhinophyma –type of another pathology called rosacea– can there be a reduction in the nose as an effect of the reduction of the glands that produce sebum.

The organization also warns that the use of the drug Roaccutane without medical supervision can expose the person to adverse effects, such as increased levels of cholesterol in the blood and harmful consequences to the liver.

Roaccutane on TikTok

A search on the social network TikTok it is possible to verify that the mention of the remedy is very popular. The hashtags #roacutancheck and #roacutanchallenge add up to more than 20 million views.

In most of the videos published, internet users show photos of before and after treatment with the drug, in addition to the evolution of the skin over the months.

But, after all, what can Roaccutane actually do?

The list of Roaccutane side effects is long and this is one of the main reasons that some patients reject the treatment. Among the effects caused by the medicine are dryness of the skin and lips, hair loss and even depression.

According to the drug’s package insert, the adverse effects are generally reversible, with the change of dose or interruption of the treatment, but some may persist after discontinuing the medication.

Credit: Reproduction/WikipediaList of Roaccutane Remedy Side Effects Is Extensive

See the full list of unwanted effects described in the Roaccutane drug package insert:

Very common reaction (occurs in 10% or more of patients who use this drug)

Anemia;

increased platelets or decreased platelet count (thrombocytopenia);

increased sedimentation rate;

blepharitis (inflammation at the edge of the eyelid);

conjunctivitis, eye irritation, eye dryness;

transient and reversible elevations of liver transaminases;

skin fragility, itching (itchy skin);

dryness of the skin and lips;

myalgia (muscle pain);

joint pains;

low back pain (low back pain);

increase in serum triglycerides and cholesterol, decrease in HDL.

Common reaction (occurs between 1% and 10% of patients using this drug)

Neutropenia (decrease in the number of neutrophils in the blood);

headache;

dryness of the nasal mucosa;

hematuria (presence of blood in the urine);

proteinuria (presence of protein in the urine).

Rare reaction (occurs between 0.01% and 0.1% of patients using this drug)

Depression;

allergic skin reactions;

systemic hypersensitivity;

reversible alopecia (temporary hair and hair loss).

Very rare reaction (occurs in less than 0.01% of patients using this drug)