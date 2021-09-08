Does avocado lose weight? Learn about 13 benefits of fruit







avocado slims Photo: Shutterstock / Sport Life

Does avocado get thin or fat? This doubt is common in people who are fans of the fruit flavor. As a natural food, many believe that avocado helps you lose weight. On the other hand, the high levels of fat in the fruit can create the idea that it actually makes you fat.

And both are correct. It all depends on the amount of fruit you eat. The fats present in avocados are monounsaturated and are good for your health. However, if consumed in large quantities they will significantly increase calorie consumption and cause weight gain. But, in adequate and calculated amounts, it is true that avocados do slim down. It increases satiety and can even prevent some illnesses.

Nutritionist Adriana Stravo listed the 13 main benefits of avocado. Check out:

1. Protects against DNA damage

The nutritionist says that a study on exposure to cosmic radiation revealed that the intake of some nutrients protects the body against possible damage to DNA. And most of these substances (vitamins C and E, beta carotene, beta cryptoxanthin, lutein and zeaxanthin) are present in avocado.

2. Decreases risk of hypertension

Avocados are rich in potassium and, according to Stavro, one study indicated “that increasing potassium intake reduced systolic blood pressure by 3.49 and diastolic by 1.96.”

3. Fights bad cholesterol

Monounsaturated fatty acids, present in abundance in avocados, are excellent nutrients for the treatment of high cholesterol. Fruit is also rich in plant sterols, which block the absorption of bad cholesterol.

4. Relieves symptoms of osteoarthritis (OA)

According to the nutritionist, “OA is a common chronic, painful and debilitating disease that affects thousands of individuals. Studies suggest that the consumption of 300mg of avocado unsaponifiables (ASU) can reduce hip and knee OA”.

5. Reduces risk of heart disease

Monounsaturated fats, present in avocados, are an important ally in preventing metabolic syndrome. According to Stavro, a Mediterranean-style diet, including avocados, can even lower the risk of stroke.

6. Better absorbs antioxidants

The nutritionist says that a “2005 study, which evaluated the consumption of avocado or avocado oil and the absorption of carotenoids, showed that the consumption of 150g of avocado or 24g of avocado oil in salads increased the absorption of alpha-carotene , beta-carotene and lutein”. Important components to promote the antioxidant effect in the body.

7.It can prevent and help treat cancer

“A 2015 study published in Cancer Research showed that avocado B, a compound derived from avocado, can help kill leukemia cells,” says Stavro.

8. Improves eyesight

Lutein and zeaxanthin are phytochemicals present in the composition of avocado, which help to preserve eye health. Eating the fruit frequently can combat the degeneration of vision, which is common in older people.

9. Regulates blood sugar

The fruit is rich in some nutrients with properties that favor the body’s energy balance. For the nutritionist, eating avocado can help control blood sugar, since the fat in the food does not change blood glucose.

10. Improves digestive health

Avocados are high in fiber and, according to Stavro, “helps shift the balance of bacteria in the gut, increasing healthy ones and decreasing harmful ones that can be the key to some digestive problems.”

11. Improves cognitive function

“fatty acids [presentes no abacate] are crucial in maintaining a healthy nervous system, reproductive system and cognitive processes. As its fatty acids are one of the best benefits of avocado, this makes it an excellent food for the brain,” says the expert.

12. Aids in weight loss

As we’ve already talked about, eating controlled amounts of avocado helps to increase the feeling of fullness. What inhibits hunger and prevents people from eating other foods rich in calories. As a result, the weight may start to fall off the scale.

13. Protects against chronic diseases

“Despite its creamy texture, avocado contains approximately 3g of fiber for every 100g of the pulp,” says Stravo. These fibers can be excellent allies in preventing heart disease, gastrointestinal and even obesity.