Does Cristiano Ronaldo have a chance to be the greatest scorer in United’s history? See who is the target and which is the top 10

Nobody is crazy to doubt the ability of Cristiano Ronaldo. Top scorer and highlight where he went, including in the Manchester United, the ace now starts a new stage in his career, returning to Old Trafford in search of the success he had between 2003 and 2009.

It is clear that Ronaldo returns to the place that projected him worldwide to deliver titles, something the club has not achieved for four years. But, as it is a record-breaker, one question is pertinent: is it possible for the Portuguese to become the greatest scorer in United’s history?

The honest answer is: if you were any 36-year-old player, certainly not. But this parameter, we know, does not work for Cristiano Ronaldo.

There are 118 goals in 292 games with the shirt of the red devils, which guarantees the ace a discreet 18th position among the top scorers of the club (see below the ranking of who is above him).

Who is the leader?

The top spot belongs to a contemporary of CR7: Wayne Rooney, his former attacking partner and scorer of 253 goals in 559 games. Now Derby County coach, Rooney has beaten the seemingly unattainable record of Bobby Charlton, who scored 249 times. Denis Law, with 237 goals, closes the podium.

Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo at the 2008 World Cup with Manchester United getty

In other words, on this account, Cristiano Ronaldo needs an incredible 136 goals to isolate himself in first place on the list. And that’s all in two or at most three seasons of contract, when he’ll be close to 40 years old.

What does the average say?

It’s true that CR7 is no longer that “beast” from the times of Real Madrid, when he spent six straight seasons scoring at least 50 goals. But it’s also wrong that your average is bad.

In the last two years by youth, Ronaldo scored 73 goals in 90 games, a number just above 0.80 per match. Of course it’s hard to keep numbers like that in the Premier League, considered the most disputed championship in the world, but don’t rule out the Portuguese.

Cristiano was a left winger on his first spell in England and, little by little, he began to have a more artillery streak that was improved even at Real Madrid. Now, he will be a center forward at United, in a role that can provide better and more frequent scoring chances.

That’s how Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to use the ace on the team. The curious thing about the story is that the way to rise in the list of top scorers for United also passes through the coach, who scored 126 goals for United. Ronaldo is, therefore, nine years away from beating his next boss.

If it depends on the star of the ace, the climb starts against Newcastle, to whom the star never lost. Does anyone doubt the 7 shirt?

United’s top scorers list

1 – Wayne Rooney – 253 goals (559 games)

2 – Bobby Charlton – 249 goals (758 games)

3 – Denis Law – 237 goals (404 games)

4 – Jack Rowley – 211 goals (424 games)

5 – Dennis Viollet – 179 goals (293 games)

6 – George Best – 179 goals (470 games)

7 – Joe Spence – 168 goals (510 games)

8 – Ryan Giggs – 168 goals (963 games)

9 – Mark Hughes – 163 goals (467 games)

10 – Paul Scholes – 155 goals (718 games)

11 – Van Nistelrooy – 150 goals (219 games)

12 – Stan Pearson – 148 goals (343 games)

13 – David Herd – 145 goals (265 games)

14 – Tommy Taylor – 131 goals (191 games)

15 – Brian McClair – 127 goals (471 games)

16 – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer – 126 goals (366 games)

17 – Andy Cole – 121 goals (275 games)

18 – Cristiano Ronaldo – 118 goals (292 games)