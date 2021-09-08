Dr. Jairo · Sleeping too little or too much increases the risk of Alzheimer’s, says study

Study published in the journal JAMA Neurologyfound that both sleeping too much and sleeping too little every night can impair adult brain performance, worsen symptoms of depression, lead to weight gain, and increase the risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

Brain CT scans of people who slept less than six hours had a higher rate of brain plaques associated with Alzheimer’s disease. However, sleeping nine or more hours was associated with poor cognitive performance.

For researchers, there seems to be a true sweet spot: the ideal amount of sleep per night would be seven to eight hours, which was confirmed by this study. Which proves the fact that more is not better. The brain needs a certain amount of sleep, but sleeping too long makes the brain sleep in other ways too.

Findings from the study – which analyzed data from more than 4,000 adults in the United States, Canada, Australia and Japan – re-emphasize the important role sleep plays in achieving optimal health.

Not getting enough sleep every night affects the immune system and has been linked to everything from increased risk of heart attacks and strokes to depression and obesity. Researchers have stated that sleep is seen as a luxury. But that actually is a need that needs to be prioritized on par with nutrition.

Here are four expert tips for getting a good night’s sleep:

1. Follow a consistent sleep schedule: This means that, if possible, go to sleep and wake up at the same time each day. You can’t make up for it over the weekend.

2. Avoid heavy meals, alcohol and caffeine a few hours before bedtime.

3. The environment is very important. Keep your room cool, dark and quiet, without something like a screen, for example.

4. Meditation and exercise during the day have been shown to increase sleep at night.

