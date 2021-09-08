Duck who learned to curse intrigues scientists

If a duck speaks already seems strange, imagine one that manages to curse? We’re talking about Ripper, a groin duck who lived in Australia in the 1980s and who still intrigues scientists today.

In English, the animal uses the expression “You bloody fool”. In the Portuguese translation, it would be something like “you damned fool”.

And why are we talking about this big-tongued duck just now? Because audio was recently rediscovered and has been analyzed by researchers, who were confused by this strange ability.

According to the scientists, he must have learned the “words” by observing a former caretaker, who probably repeated the phrase when he was around. Kind of like a parrot. With the unusual difference that he is actually a duck.

The animal not only figured out how to project its “voice” but also how to imitate the sound of a door slamming hard.

Ripper was raised in captivity in the Tidbinbilla Nature Reserve in the East Gippsland region of Victoria in September 1983 and was “shocked” indoors with artificial light.

Fifteen years later, another duck, also raised on the reserve, but born and hatched by its own biological parents, also exhibited vocalization traits. In this case, the animal did not fire curses. He just learned to imitate a Black Duck.

