Eight Puzzle Games to Play on Android Phone or iPhone (iOS) | thinking games

Games in the puzzle or jigsaw genre are games aimed at users who like to train their mind and think well about their actions before carrying them out. Unlike action games, which tend to rely on reflexes, most titles in this style don’t need quick reactions and allow the user to absorb situations in their own time. O TechAll separated seven games of the type that are available for Android phones and iPhone (iOS), most of them available for free in the digital stores Google Play Store and App Store.

Check out seven puzzle games that will make you think and have fun on Android and iOS — Photo: Play/Google Play Store

In this puzzle game, users move numbers around an initially small board to join them together to form multiples of 3. The more numbers a player can join, the larger the board becomes, and so can continue the game for a long time. time course.

Threes! is available in a free version with ads or a paid version for $4.99 on the Google Play Store. You can also play it through the Google Play Pass subscription service.

Threes! is a fun game about joining numbers on an ever-expanding board — Photo: Play/Google Play Store

Monument Valley is a popular puzzle about geometry that challenges players to think outside the box, as in the famous work of stairs by Maurits Cornelis Escher, an artist known for producing steps that created an optical illusion.

Pieces of scenery can be moved in ways that defy logic to create paths and allow a silent princess to be guided through these locations. Monument Valley is available for $12.99 on the Google Play Store or through Google Play Pass subscription services for Android and Apple Arcade for iOS.

Monument Valley is a puzzle game that plays with the idea of ​​an impossible geometry — Photo: Play/Google Play Store

In Two Dots the player’s objective is to connect several dots horizontally or vertically to eliminate them, but it is necessary to consider how the other dots will look when the connected ones disappear. It is a simple game where the challenge is to make a certain number of connections with each dot color in a predetermined number of moves. Two Dots is offered for free in both the Google Play Store and App Store.

Connecting a few dots in Two Dots is a more complex challenge than it might seem — Photo: Playback/Google Play Store

4. Brain It On! – Physics Puzzles

Brain it On!, a fun collection of challenges involving physics, puts players to think with problems that seem simple but require good logic. The user draws directly on the screen a shape that he believes can solve the challenge. This object then moves and you can check if the art you created can solve the proposed problem. Brain It On! – Physics Puzzles is available for free on Google Play Store and App Store.

Brain It On! – Physics Puzzles is a creative physics and puzzle game that puts users to think — Photo: Play/Google Play Store

Based on the popular Hitman series of mercenary Agent 47 on consoles and PCs, Hitman GO focuses on the strategy of eliminating enemies intelligently and unseen. Scenes and characters are presented as if they were a toy or a board game, with predetermined turns and moves that the player can use to their advantage. Hitman Go is available for R$25.99 on the Google Play Store and R$27.90 on the App Store.

Hitman GO scales down traditional Agent 47 missions to a kind of board — Photo: Playback/Google Play Store

One of the most popular puzzle games of all time, Tetris for Android and iPhone (iOS) brings the classic game up to date with a new twist. Users will have to stack random pieces that fall regularly and assemble them in such a way that they create lines, which disappear and earn points. There are also online showdown modes with other players and even Tetris Royale for 100 competitors. The title is available for free on the Google Play Store and App Store with ads.

Classic Tetris is available for Android and iOS smartphones with multiplayer modes included — Photo: Play/Google Play Store

7. Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle

From the same developers as Slayaway Camp, Friday the 13th unites popular puzzle gameplay with the classic Friday 13 movie series. Controlling Jason, the player will have to carefully choose his moves to make sure he can eliminate them all. in the scene. During your adventure you will be able to unlock new versions of the famous assassin and different death animations. Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle is available for free on the Google Play Store and App Store.

Friday the 13th: Killer Puzzle features Friday the 13th themed Slayaway Camp gameplay — Photo: Play/Google Play Store

8. Honorable Mention to Dr. Mario World

Dr. Mario World is expected to close down soon. According to the game’s official producer, Nintendo, it will stop working in November 2021. In this game, Mario and other characters in his class become doctors with a mission to eliminate viruses through the use of pills that fall on the screen. The mechanics are similar to classic Tetris and were probably inspired by the fever of the most popular puzzle game of the original Game Boy era.

Dr. Mario World will end its activities on Android and iPhone/iPad (iOS) in November 2021 — Photo: Playback/Google Play Store

