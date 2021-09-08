Eliminated from MasterChef, Renato sees the game divided into two teams: “War scenario”

The first test of the night started with a secret thief friendCarlos Reinis/Band

Luiz was calm this timeCarlos Reinis/Band

Marcio was worried about going bad againCarlos Reinis/Band

Kelyn decided to take a risk and make an ice creamCarlos Reinis/Band

Raquel explained to Jaquin what her idea wasCarlos Reinis/Band

Hector shared his ideas for FogaçaCarlos Reinis/Band

Kelyn checked the spot on the ice creamCarlos Reinis/Band

Rachel did her best in her oxtailCarlos Reinis/Band

Hector ran to make a good plateCarlos Reinis/Band

And for everything!Carlos Reinis/Band

José Sergio was evaluated by the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band

Rachel was evaluated by the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band

Hector was evaluated by the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band

Márcio was evaluated by the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band

Renato was evaluated by the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band

Luiz was evaluated by the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band

Isabella was evaluated by the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band

Kelyn was evaluated by the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band

The judges went to the restaurant to decide the resultCarlos Reinis/Band

And Kelyn’s lemon pie ice cream came out championCarlos Reinis/Band

Hector, Márcio and Renato were among the worstCarlos Reinis/Band

Hector was saved by the mezzanine…Carlos Reinis/Band

Renato started rereading the dishCarlos Reinis/Band

Ana Paula said that they would have to reproduce recipes requested by fans of the programCarlos Reinis/Band

Kely, Renato, Jose Sergio, Raquel, Márcio, Luiz, Heitor and Isabella were eliminatedCarlos Reinis/Band

And Ana won the challengeCarlos Reinis/Band

The comedian Rafael Cortez set the tone for the testCarlos Reinis/Band

Eduardo took ostrich meat to cookCarlos Reinis/Band

Helena traded her protein with José SergioCarlos Reinis/Band

Kelyn was going to cook with goat meatCarlos Reinis/Band

Juror Henrique Fogaça spoke about each exotic meatCarlos Reinis/Band

Peter was focused on his preparationsCarlos Reinis/Band

Amanda wanted to surprise the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band

Márcio was apprehensive about the testCarlos Reinis/Band

José Sergio was confident that he would go wellCarlos Reinis/Band

Eduardo decided to take a risk and make a fresh doughCarlos Reinis/Band

And Renato left the competitionCarlos Reinis/Band

Raquel was worried about the direction of her revenueCarlos Reinis/Band

Daphne silvered in the final minutes with masteryCarlos Reinis/Band

And for everything!Carlos Reinis/Band

Pedro received criticism and praise from the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band

Raquel received criticism and praise from the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band

Amanda received the critics and praise from the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band

Ana received criticism and praise from the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band

Hector received criticism and praise from the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band

Helena received criticism and praise from the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band

Luiz received criticism and praise from the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band

The judges deliberated on the dishes presentedCarlos Reinis/Band

Isabella checked the recipe in the ovenCarlos Reinis/Band