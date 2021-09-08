Eliminated from MasterChef, Renato sees the game divided into two teams: “War scenario”

The first test of the night started with a secret thief friendCarlos Reinis/Band
Luiz was calm this timeCarlos Reinis/Band
Marcio was worried about going bad againCarlos Reinis/Band
Kelyn decided to take a risk and make an ice creamCarlos Reinis/Band
Raquel explained to Jaquin what her idea wasCarlos Reinis/Band
Hector shared his ideas for FogaçaCarlos Reinis/Band
Kelyn checked the spot on the ice creamCarlos Reinis/Band
Rachel did her best in her oxtailCarlos Reinis/Band
Hector ran to make a good plateCarlos Reinis/Band
And for everything!Carlos Reinis/Band
José Sergio was evaluated by the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Rachel was evaluated by the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Hector was evaluated by the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Márcio was evaluated by the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Renato was evaluated by the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Luiz was evaluated by the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Isabella was evaluated by the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Kelyn was evaluated by the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
The judges went to the restaurant to decide the resultCarlos Reinis/Band
And Kelyn’s lemon pie ice cream came out championCarlos Reinis/Band
Hector, Márcio and Renato were among the worstCarlos Reinis/Band
Hector was saved by the mezzanine…Carlos Reinis/Band
Renato started rereading the dishCarlos Reinis/Band
Ana Paula said that they would have to reproduce recipes requested by fans of the programCarlos Reinis/Band
Kely, Renato, Jose Sergio, Raquel, Márcio, Luiz, Heitor and Isabella were eliminatedCarlos Reinis/Band
And Ana won the challengeCarlos Reinis/Band
The comedian Rafael Cortez set the tone for the testCarlos Reinis/Band
Eduardo took ostrich meat to cookCarlos Reinis/Band
Helena traded her protein with José SergioCarlos Reinis/Band
Kelyn was going to cook with goat meatCarlos Reinis/Band
Juror Henrique Fogaça spoke about each exotic meatCarlos Reinis/Band
Peter was focused on his preparationsCarlos Reinis/Band
Amanda wanted to surprise the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Márcio was apprehensive about the testCarlos Reinis/Band
José Sergio was confident that he would go wellCarlos Reinis/Band
Eduardo decided to take a risk and make a fresh doughCarlos Reinis/Band
And Renato left the competitionCarlos Reinis/Band
Raquel was worried about the direction of her revenueCarlos Reinis/Band
Daphne silvered in the final minutes with masteryCarlos Reinis/Band
And for everything!Carlos Reinis/Band
Pedro received criticism and praise from the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Raquel received criticism and praise from the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Amanda received the critics and praise from the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Ana received criticism and praise from the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Hector received criticism and praise from the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Helena received criticism and praise from the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
Luiz received criticism and praise from the judgesCarlos Reinis/Band
The judges deliberated on the dishes presentedCarlos Reinis/Band
Isabella checked the recipe in the ovenCarlos Reinis/Band
The participant was frustrated leaving the apronCarlos Reinis/Band