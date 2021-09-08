Emergency Assistance: SEE the 6th and 7th installment payment schedule

The new schedules of emergency aid are already available. This week, the Federal Savings Bank began releasing withdrawals and transfers from the fifth installment of the program. As determined, the sixth round should start on September 17th.

O Emergency Assistance is helping thousands of Brazilian citizens since last year. The measure that was launched to support the vulnerable population facing the pandemic resulting from Covid-19 and will have only seven installments this year, continuing until the month of October.

Withdrawals of the 5th installment of Emergency Aid

At the beginning of the month, beneficiaries who do not receive the family allowance have access to the benefit of emergency aid in kind. Withdrawals can be made at Caixa’s bank branches or at Casas Lotéricas.

Transfers can be made directly by box has through PIX or TED. The application is the main means of moving the benefit, which makes a series of services available to its users.

Payment of the 6th installment of the Aid

After the withdrawal period for the current round ends, Caixa will begin depositing the sixth installment of the program. policyholders of family allowance will have access to the money from the 17th of this month.

The general public will receive the allowance from the 21st, also this month. The authorization for withdrawal is scheduled to start on October 4th. Check out the sixth installment calendars for both groups below:

Schedule of payments for the 6th installment of emergency aid – Bolsa Família

NIS final number Dates NIS 1 September 17th NIS 2 September 20 NIS 3 September 21st NIS 4 September 22 NIS 5 September 23th NIS 6 September 24th NIS 7 september 27th NIS 8 September 28th NIS 9 September 29th NIS 0 September 30th

Schedule of deposits of the 6th installment of emergency aid – General Public

Birth month deposits January September 21st February September 22 March September 23th April September 24th May september 25th June september 26th July September 28th August September 29th September September 20 October September 1st November October 2nd December October 3rd

Payment of the 7th installment of Emergency Aid

To close the program, the last payments will take place between the months of October and November, also with different calendars for the two target audiences. See below:

Payment schedule for the 7th installment of emergency aid – Bolsa Família

NIS final number Dates NIS 1 october 18th NIS 2 October 19th NIS 3 October 20th NIS 4 October 21st NIS 5 October, 22 NIS 6 October 25 NIS 7 October 26th NIS 8 October 27th NIS 9 October 28th NIS 0 October 29th

Schedule of deposits for the 7th installment of emergency aid – General Public

Birth month deposits January October 20th February October 21st March October, 22 April October, 23 May October, 23 June October 26th July October 27th August October 28th September October 29th October October 30 November October 30 December October 31st

