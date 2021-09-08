English clubs are banned by FIFA from using Brazilians prevented from defending the national team

Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Leeds will be affected by the decision

Premier League teams, including Liverpool, Manchester City and Manchester United, won’t have a number of star players this weekend after the fight between English clubs and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has escalated dramatically.

FIFA was able to confirm the goal, informed the clubs that the controversial ‘five-day rule’ was requested by the CBF, preventing eight players from five clubs from playing in this round.

Live football or whenever you want? Click here and try DAZN free for a month!

Choice of editors

Still according to goal, when the athletes who play in the Premier League were prevented from traveling, the CBF did not withdraw them precisely so that they would be within this FIFA rule.

Everton, for example, was not included in these rules, as it allowed Richarlison to go to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, maintaining the strong relationship between Toffees and Brazilians.

Who will suffer from this situation?

Liverpool trio Alisson Becker, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino are included and will be excluded from the Reds’ trip to Leeds on Sunday. Leeds forward Raphinha will also lose the game at Elland Road.

Manchester City duo Ederson and Gabriel Jesus will miss the trip to Leicester on Saturday, while Manchester United midfielder Fred is out of his team’s home clash with Newcastle on the same day. Fred also, much to the annoyance of the Red Devils, will be left out of their Champions League group clash against the Young Boys next Tuesday.

(Photo: Getty Images)

Chelsea are in the same position, without veteran defender Thiago Silva for the games against Aston Villa and Zenit St. Petersburg.

Other teams will also be affected. Tottenham will lose Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso, and Aston Villa will be without Emiliano Martinez and Emiliano Buendia, all of whom are allowed to join the Argentine national team for this round of international matches – a move that led to the scenes in the qualifiers with Brazil, in São Paulo, where the players were removed for alleged violation of the country’s quarantine rules – and have since been investigated by the Federal Police.

Zenit, from Russia, also does not go unnoticed, as it prevented Malcolm and Claudinho from continuing with the selection and playing for the qualifiers.

In addition to the Brazilian national team, Chile, Mexico and Paraguay have also asked FIFA to apply the five-day rule, a move that will impact Wolves’ Raul Jimenez, Watford’s Francisco Sierralta, Newcastle star Miguel Almiron, and the Blackburn striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

What is the “five day rule”?

The five-day rule was created to protect international teams from unnecessary club-influenced withdrawals.

Players who are not excused for international roles may, according to FIFA, be banned from playing at their clubs for a period of five days after the conclusion of international games. In this case, this period covers from 10th to 14th of September.

Players from Brazil and Argentina awaiting resolution in a match canceled this Sunday (6th). (Photo: Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Premier League clubs unanimously decided to bar players from playing for their country in the last round of international matches if it meant traveling to a red list country, which would require a ten-day quarantine period upon their return.

If clubs refuse to adhere to the five-day rule, Article 22 of the FIFA disciplinary code states that they will forfeit any game in which an ineligible player has appeared and face the corresponding fine. Players can also be hit with sanctions.

How will the Premier League respond?

It is likely that the Premier League has a poor view of the position of the Brazilian federation, and sources told the goal that the league intends to lobby against the decision and will strive to find a solution.

That will be vital, with two more rounds of international matches to come before the end of the year, but as it stands, their best clubs won’t have many stars this weekend.