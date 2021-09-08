English clubs will be punished for preventing Brazilians from defending their team in the qualifiers | international football

In practice, this means that Chelsea, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United and Leeds United will play short of Brazilian players in the next round of the Premier League.

The players affected are Alisson, Fabinho and Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Ederson and Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City), Thiago Silva (Chelsea), Fred (Manchester United), Raphinha (Leeds United), Claudinho and Malcom (Zenit).

Tite returns to summon athletes who play in England next week and expects support from FIFA

The punishment lasts from the 10th to the 14th of September (next Tuesday), which will also affect two Champions League games scheduled for the 14th. Manchester United will not be able to use Fred against the Young Boys of Switzerland. The match between Chelsea and Zenit will not have Thiago Silva, Claudinho and Malcom.

FIFA does not treat the case as “punishment”, but as compliance with the regulations of the entity, which obliges clubs to release players called for FIFA dates.

However, FIFA only acts when the national football associations ask for it. That’s what the CBF did in the case of these players, as ge revealed on september 2nd. Uruguay, for example, has ten different with Cavani and has recalled him for the September qualifiers.

The CBF acted differently with striker Richarlison, from Everton. The relationship with the club has been good since before the Olympics, an event for which the player was released, although this is not mandatory under FIFA rules. As the CBF did not ask, Everton will not be punished.

Another English club that received this notification was Newcastle, which did not release Paraguayan Nelson Almirón for the September rounds of the South American qualifiers for the World Cup.

English clubs have blocked the release of South American players because countries in the region are on the UK government’s “red list” – and would have to do a ten-day hotel quarantine on returning to Europe.