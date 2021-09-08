Erasmo Carlos celebrates high and announces on Instagram: ‘Guys, I won the covid’ – Culture

This Tuesday, the singer Erasmus Carlos published a video on his social networks announcing his discharge from the hospital, eight days after being infected with the coronavirus. In the video, Erasmo thanks his medical team, the fans who sent prayers and positive messages, and the friends and family who were present.

“Guys, I beat Covid! It wasn’t easy, no, it was difficult. I didn’t do it alone, no. I did it with the help of my doctors, I did it with the help of my family members. My friends, my colleagues. With the help from my dear Fernanda (Passos), who contracted Covid with me and we are together, cured,” he says.

Erasmus, who had already taken the two doses of the vaccine against covid-19, reinforced the importance of the medicine. “I think it’s very important that I have been vaccinated twice, and when I have the third vaccination, I’ll go. Because, look… head, brother! Long live common sense!”, he celebrates.

In the comments, the musician Tico Santa Cruz celebrated: “Long live science!!! Long live Erasmus!!! Firm and strong!! We go on.” Daniela Mercury, the band Jota Quest and fans from all over Brazil also made a point of demonstrating their happiness for the singer. “Save Tremendous!!”

It was through the social network that the singer announced the infection with the virus and asked friends for strength, on August 26, 2021. In May, he also documented the second dose of the immunizing agent, charging “vaccination for everyone”.