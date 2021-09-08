Eveline Toledo with daughter Isis and granddaughter Sofia Toledo Camacho at the one-year party in Florianópolis

tuned

The Antenado reflected on Docol’s option to install a factory in Poços de Caldas in an investment of R$ 300 million.

Regarding the decision of the largest Brazilian manufacturer of bathroom metal fittings to choose Sul de Minas, the INDI Business Manager, Renato Garcia, highlighted that “two factors were decisive in speeding up the process of defining the investment: the presence of gas pipelines in Poços de Caldas and the strong performance of the local electricity concessionaire (DME Poços de Caldas)”. Communication secretary Márcio Guerra clarified that Docol did not make contact with the Juiz de Fora City Hall, which has taken several initiatives “to improve the business environment in the city and has made available to INDI several areas for setting up companies, in addition to signal for tax incentives and other measures for their implementation”.

Meeting with CR

Relationship and Market Director at Unimed, Glower Braga is at the “Encontro com CR” at TMTV. He talks about the success of the cooperative, which has conquered 1,000 new business customers in the first half of this year, which represents more than 140 micro-entrepreneurs and larger companies per month. For Glower, “achieving this mark in a period of pandemic is a source of great pride and I attribute this success to three fundamental pillars: attention to our customers, transparency and care”.

Gastronomic festival

The president of Abrasel Zona da Mata, Francele Galil, commented yesterday on the JF Sabor 2021, which starts on the 13th and runs until the 24th of October, with the theme “Mineirities”. There will be 43 bars and restaurants in Juiz de Fora and Ibitipoca with a choice of 60 dishes. The novelty is the ‘delivery’ service also through the Robin Food app.

the turn of the gray

The ‘digital influencer’ and fashion consultant Patida Mauad (62), known for encouraging female behavior at an older age, revealed that she has never dyed her hair. The subject that had long been a taboo gained traction in the pandemic. Patida remembers that “my look at beauty is different, more natural. And that’s life: we get old, normal. Do you know what I really care about? I want more is to share my age! I love my gray hair, they are my heritage!”

Take note

The writer and physician Maria Íris Lo-Buono has scheduled the launch of the book “Nitters in Therapy” on Instagram for the 15th, at 8 pm, on Instagram. The work is a continuation of “Lovers in quarantine”. Part of the income will go to the São Vicente de Paulo Society.

queue at the banks

The issue of permanent queues at banks, disrespecting a municipal law, deserved clarification from Procon.

According to the agency, 323 inspections were carried out this year with the issuance of 48 tax documents.

Record

The column is associated with the expressions of regret at the death of the singer and psychologist, out-of-court judge Josy Oliveira (43 years old), victim of a stroke.

Josy participated in “BBB 9” and lived in São Paulo, where she served as the director of the Hinode University.

Doctorate in USA

Journalist Talita Magnolo went to the ‘States’ to pursue a sandwich doctorate at Brown University.

Touch

“The mountains of life are not just for you to reach the top, but for you to learn the value of climbing”

Mario Quintana

Free fly

Virgínia and Evandro Ribeiro are among the many news-names that have been circulating in Água de Coco da Preta, the bustling ‘point’ on Via São Pedro.

Students from the UFJF Law School, supervised by Professor Humberto Theodoro Júnior, won the Minas Gerais Civil Procedure Competition.

The top three winners in the Comida di Buteco 2021 contest will be announced this Wednesday. In coordination, Toninho Simão.

