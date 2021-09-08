Even if called, a meeting of the Council of the Republic will be innocuous

President Jair Bolsonaro, in his Independence Day speech, announced that he will meet with the Council of the Republic on Wednesday (8/9) to “show where we must all go.” The meeting was not called, said members of the agency. Even if it had been, it would have been innocuous, point out constitutionalists heard by the Conjure.

The Council of the Republic is provided for in the Constitution and regulated by Law 8.041/1990. Its function is to pronounce on federal intervention, state of defense and state of siege or on issues relevant to the stability of democratic institutions.

reproductionBolsonaro announced a meeting of the Council of the Republic, but Lira and Pacheco did not know

However, the board has no decision-making power. This is because the decree of a state of defense or a state of siege belongs exclusively to the President of the Republic, with authorization from the National Congress. The discussion on issues relevant to the stability of democratic institutions, on the other hand, has no practical repercussions.

In other words: even if convened by Bolsonaro, the meeting of the Council of the Republic would be innocuous. According to the constitutional lawyer and Master in Public Administration from Fundação Getúlio Vargas Vera Chemim, the council has only the role of advising the president.

“The president makes a consultation and the board presents what positions he could adopt, what is the best solution to the current situation. But from then on, an immediate consequence would have to come from the president. I don’t see a significant practical solution at this meeting”, he says.

Population in São Paulo gathers on Avenida Paulista in demonstration Egberto Nogueira/Magnet Photo Camera

Professor of Constitutional Law at the Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo Pedro Estevam Serrano notes that the Council of the Republic has no real power of command, since the decision on a state of siege or state of defense must pass through the Legislative: “The council has no deliberative function. It is a mere advisory body”.

For Serrano, the convening of the council, if implemented, would be a “bad sign” to the country. “Any decree of a state of siege or state of defense, at this time, would be totally unconstitutional. The fear is that this will become a coup mechanism”, adds the professor.

The last time the Council of the Republic was convened was in 2018, when then-President Michel Temer discussed federal intervention in public security in Rio de Janeiro. “The advice is hardly demanded”, highlights Vera Chemim.

According to Law 8.041/1990, the Council of the Republic is headed by the president and made up of the vice president and the presidents of the Chamber and Senate, but not by the president of the STF, although Bolsonaro referred to minister Luiz Fux in his speech.

The council also has majority and minority leaders in the Chamber and the Senate, appointed in a regimental manner, the Minister of Justice and six other Brazilian natives aged at least 35 years, two appointed by the president, two by the Senate and two by the Chamber.

For the professor of Constitutional Law at the State University of Rio de Janeiro, Daniel Sarmento, the eventual convening of the Council of the Republic would be another “smoke screen for Bolsonaro to control the agenda” and avoid issues such as the Covid-19 pandemic, hunger and the crackdowns.

“He doesn’t like to rule and he doesn’t know how to do it. But, by trying to change the subject, Bolsonaro commits common crimes and of responsibility, threatening the Federal Supreme Court and democracy,” says Sarmento.