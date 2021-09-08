EWZ rose 0.61% and Petrobras advanced 0.96% Per Estadão Content

Brazil’s largest index fund (ETF) in New York rose 0.61% this Tuesday, 7th, a mixed day in the US stock market and marked by protests for and against President Jair Bolsonaro in Brazilian cities.

American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) of Brazilian companies also rose in New York. The share of Petrobras (NYSE:) (SA:) advanced 0.96%. In the banking sector, Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:) (SA:) rose 1.23% and Bradesco’s ADR (SA:) (NYSE:) advanced 0.23%. In the airline sector, Gol (SA:) (NYSE:) rose another 4%. Vale (SA:) (NYSE:) was one of the few exceptions in New York and closed down 1.94%.

Operators point out that part of today’s rise in Brazilian bonds reflects an adjustment to B3’s gains yesterday, when stock exchanges in New York were closed due to the Labor Day holiday in the United States.

