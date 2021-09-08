‘Example I want to help’

O Barcelona has had a hectic transfer window in the last month. Among the deals, there was the sale of the Brazilian Emerson Royal to the tottenham, gives Premier League. The lateral didn’t like the movement at all and detonated the club. This Wednesday, the coach of the Catalan team had the opportunity to explain.

“An example of my wanting to help the club was the decision made with Emerson,” Ronald Koeman said in an interview published by the daily Sport.

“I told the club that if it was important money that could be earned, they could sell Emerson, because we have Dest, Mingueza and even Sergi Roberto. I wasn’t intransigent on that point, because I could have said: ‘No, he won’t leave here,’” he explained.

Koeman’s Barcelona had this weekend’s game, against Seville, postponed by Laliga. The full round of the Spanish Championship is broadcast LIVE by ESPN on Star+, as well as Tottenham’s next appointment, this Saturday, at 8:30 am (GMT), against the Crystal Palace.

After being announced by the ‘Spurs’, Emerson gave an interview criticizing the way Barcelona conducted the negotiation.

“It hurt me. It could have been the other way around. There were other ways to make things right. They told me I would have to go ‘yes or yes’. When I arrived, I was sure Barcelona wanted to use me. But looking back , I see it was clear for them to buy me and then sell me,” said the Brazilian.

“I thought that the club wanted me to stay. I played on Sunday as a starter, the next day I woke up and went to train calmly. There I started to see the disclosure of several things, that Tottenham had sought out Barcelona, ​​which was almost all right. I didn’t understand anything that was going on outside the CT. They wanted to talk to me and there I understood that they really wanted to sell me. They were expelling me with good words,” he summarized.

Koeman also said in Wednesday’s interview that Griezmann’s situation, now in the Madrid’s athletic, it was similar.

“It was the same thing, but with the aggravation that it happened on the last day of the window, with practically no time to find a solution”, he declared. “I had a big contract and, if I left, it would help improve the club’s economic situation. That’s why I accepted”, he concluded.