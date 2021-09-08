Fátima Bernardes criticizes the situation in Brazil live

The presenter Fátima Bernardes took advantage of the name of the song “Que País é Este”, by Legião Urbana, which is on the rise in social networks, to respond and criticize live on Globo the economic situation and the federal management of the coronavirus pandemic.

Without citing the Bolsonaro government, Fátima said live that Brazilians should think about what they want for the future.

The comment recalled that earlier today, Ana Maria Braga used the song in the opening of “Mais Você”, a day after anti-democratic acts and coup speeches, including by president Jair Bolsonaro (no party), on September 7th.

Ana Maria opened the program with this song, ‘Que País’. Yes, ‘what country is this’ with inflation at over 7%, with almost 20 million starving, unemployment on the rise, millions in need because they can’t get a job. A country with nearly 600,000 people killed by the pandemic, a country with a water and health crisis, unfortunately this is our country. Fatima Bernardes

Fátima Bernardes talks about the situation in Brazil after Legião Urbana’s song reverberates one day after coup acts on September 7th Image: Playback/TV Globo

Fatima questioned whether the current situation is what citizens want to continue. Yesterday, in a post on social media, the presenter had already expressed the danger of speaking out in favor of authoritarianism.

“Why encourage anti-democratic actions, if we have so many fair demands: more jobs, more food, less inflation, more respect for the different, more and better schools, less deforestation, less inequality?” she asked.

This is what we have to think about when we wake up, what we want for our country in the future. Fatima Bernardes