FC Cascavel gives up on request at STJD, and Paranaense’s semifinal against Athletico is maintained | Paraná championship

FC Cascavel withdrew the request to postpone the semifinal of the Paraná Championship to the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD). The return match, therefore, is confirmed for 15:20 this Wednesday, at the Olímpico Regional, in front of Athletico.

The Serpent claimed to have only 11 players able to play the game. However, three athletes retested this morning and tested negative for Covid-19. So the team has 14 players available.

Of the 28 registered for the state, some have already left the club, two are with Covid-19, two are suspended and one is injured, in addition to midfielder João Pedro, who cannot play due to a loan contract with Athletico. O Czech technician has also been diagnosed with the new coronavirus and will not be able to command the team.

Table of the Paranaense Championship of 2021

The aurinegra Serpent had called the STJD on Tuesday after the TJD-PR denied FC Cascavel’s request to postpone the game on the same day. In the second, the Paraná Football Federation (FPF) had already done the same.

The interior team contacted the Athletico board to ask for support in the decision taken, which understood the scenario, but informed that there is no date in their calendar. Hurricane is in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil (14/09) and the semifinals of the Sudamericana (23 and 30/09).

As Athletico is also playing Brasileirão, the duel with FC Cascavel had to be postponed until there was a break in the red-black calendar. This was due to the postponement of the match from the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil.

The Paraná Championship was scheduled to end in May, that is, three months ago. However, during part of the first semester, several cities, such as Curitiba and Cascavel, did not allow the games to be held due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In the first leg, last week, Athletico and FC Cascavel drew 1-1 at Arena da Baixada. Whoever advances will face Londrina in the decision of the 2021 Championship in Paraná.