FGTS 2021: Caixa releases withdrawals for workers born in September

Workers born in September can already withdraw the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS). THE Federal Savings Bank already released the portion of the balance available in the Fund for the citizens who joined the withdrawal-anniversary.

The money is made available from the first working day of the month in which the worker has a birthday and is accessible until the last day of the following month. That is, as long as the month of release, the citizen has three months to withdraw the benefit.

If the worker does not withdraw the funds within the specified period, the amount will return to the original account linked to the FGTS. It is noteworthy that whoever adheres to the modality loses the right to withdrawal or termination in the event of unfair dismissal, and only a 40% termination fine is allowed on the value in the employment contract.

2021 loot-birthday calendar

anniversary month Start of service end of serve January January 4, 2021 March 31, 2021 February February 1, 2021 April 30, 2021 March March 1, 2021 May 31, 2021 April April 1, 2021 June 30, 2021 May May 3, 2021 July 30, 2021 June June 1, 2021 August 31, 2021 July July 1, 2021 September 30, 2021 August August 2, 2021 October 29, 2021 September September 1, 2021 November 30, 2021 October October 1, 2021 December 31, 2021 November November 1, 2021 January 31, 2022 December December 1, 2021 February 28, 2022

The portion of the birthday withdrawal is automatically deducted from the FGTS. It is usually credited to any bank account or through Caixa’s payment channels, such as lottery outlets, branch counters, ATMs and correspondents box here.

Those interested in joining the birthday loot they can access the Caixa application or go to a branch of the nearest institution. However, if the citizen regrets, he can return to the traditional FGTS withdrawal modality after 25 months (2 years and 1 month).

