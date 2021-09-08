FGTS 2021: Caixa releases withdrawals for workers born in September

Caixa Econômica Federal has already released the portion of the balance available in the Fund for citizens who have joined the withdrawal-anniversary.

Workers born in September can already withdraw the Employment Compensation Fund (FGTS). THE Federal Savings Bank already released the portion of the balance available in the Fund for the citizens who joined the withdrawal-anniversary.

The money is made available from the first working day of the month in which the worker has a birthday and is accessible until the last day of the following month. That is, as long as the month of release, the citizen has three months to withdraw the benefit.

If the worker does not withdraw the funds within the specified period, the amount will return to the original account linked to the FGTS. It is noteworthy that whoever adheres to the modality loses the right to withdrawal or termination in the event of unfair dismissal, and only a 40% termination fine is allowed on the value in the employment contract.

2021 loot-birthday calendar

anniversary monthStart of serviceend of serve
JanuaryJanuary 4, 2021March 31, 2021
FebruaryFebruary 1, 2021April 30, 2021
MarchMarch 1, 2021May 31, 2021
AprilApril 1, 2021June 30, 2021
MayMay 3, 2021July 30, 2021
JuneJune 1, 2021August 31, 2021
JulyJuly 1, 2021September 30, 2021
AugustAugust 2, 2021October 29, 2021
SeptemberSeptember 1, 2021November 30, 2021
OctoberOctober 1, 2021December 31, 2021
NovemberNovember 1, 2021January 31, 2022
DecemberDecember 1, 2021February 28, 2022

The portion of the birthday withdrawal is automatically deducted from the FGTS. It is usually credited to any bank account or through Caixa’s payment channels, such as lottery outlets, branch counters, ATMs and correspondents box here.

Those interested in joining the birthday loot they can access the Caixa application or go to a branch of the nearest institution. However, if the citizen regrets, he can return to the traditional FGTS withdrawal modality after 25 months (2 years and 1 month).

