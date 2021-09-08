Fiat tops best selling cars in August; know the ranking

Listen to the text of this post Listen to the text of this post

Fenabrave (National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution) released data on vehicle license plates for the month of August and the result was, in the accumulated result for the year, an increase of 27.83% over the first eight months of the year. Compared to July 2021, there was a decrease of 4.97% due to the lack of inputs and components in the industry.

“The pace of registrations is being dictated by the delivery capacity of assemblers, which still suffer from the shortage, especially of semiconductors”, analyzes Alarico Assumpção Júnior, President of FENABRAVE, who states that the situation should be normalized in 2022.

FENABRAVE’s projections for the entire sector in 2021 remain unchanged, in the expectation of an overall growth of 13.6% over 2020.

Fiat continues to lead the list of bestsellers occupying the first, second and third places, followed by Jeep occupying the fourth and sixth places. However, when we look only at the numbers, we see that compared to last month, the Fiat Argo, for example, sold 10,873 units against 7,711 in August, as did the Hyundai HB20, with 7,798 license plates in July and 6,795 in August. This drop, as we have already said, is a consequence of the lack of inputs that not only the car market, but the industry in general, is experiencing.

The 15 best-selling cars in August:

1 – Fiat Strada: 9,111

two – Fiat Argo: 7711

3 – Fiat Mobi: 7,538

4 – Jeep Compass: 6819

5 – Hyundai HB20: 6795

6 – Jeep Renegade: 6710

7 – Volkswagen T-Cross: 6,698

8 – Fiat Toro: 6,685

9 – Hyundai Crete: 4,822

10 – Chevrolet S10: 4,798

11 – Toyota Corolla Cross: 4,789

12 – Toyota Hilux: 4,363

13 – Toyota Corolla: 4,354

14 – Volkswagen Goal: 4,082

15 – Honda HR-V: 3878

To check the full FENABRAVE August licenses report, click here.