FIFA confirms opening of disciplinary proceedings against CBF and AFA on imbroglio between Brazil and Argentina

FIFA expressed this Tuesday (7) on the consequences of the impasse after the suspension of the match between Brazil and Argentina, for the World Cup qualifiers. In a statement, the governing body of world football confirmed the opening of a disciplinary process to evaluate the reports of what happened in the confrontation at Neo Química Arena

“After analyzing the official reports of the match between Brazil and Argentina in the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, FIFA can confirm that a disciplinary process has been opened involving the two member associations.

The two teams were asked to provide more information about the facts that led to the suspension of the match, which will be collected and then thoroughly analyzed by the FIFA Disciplinary Committee. Updates will follow in due course,” said the entity.

CBF was given a period of six days to present its defense. The confrontation was suspended after Anvisa agents enter the field with the intention of removing four players who violated the sanitary protocols of the Brazilian law.