Firesprite is acquired by Sony and is new to PlayStation Studios

Facebook

Twitter

Whatsapp

The text below was published on the Brazilian PlayStation.Blog.

After several years of closely collaborating on various games, including The Playroom (PS4) and The Playroom VR (PSVR), it couldn’t be more gratifying to welcome Firesprite into the PlayStation Studios family as our 14th studio! Some Firesprite members hail from SIE’s Liverpool studio and we are happy to welcome them back.

Firesprite is a creative and ambitious studio that excels at creating amazing experiences that truly demonstrate the potential of our hardware. The team’s technical and creative skills will be critical to the growth of our incredible catalog of exclusive games, and I think you’ll be excited about what’s to come.

Welcome to PlayStation Studios, Firesprite!

Today is an incredibly exciting day for Firesprite as we’ve joined PlayStation Studios with the support of Hermen and the entire PlayStation family. We are very much looking forward to the next part of our journey!

Firesprite, based in Liverpool, North West UK, was founded in 2012 with a vision to create games that bring innovation to any experience we develop. This region has a lot of history when it comes to game creation, producing many programmers, publishers and iconic games like WipEout. Many of our “Sprites” have developed and shaped titles from this era and we are very proud of those roots!

We’ve had the pleasure of working with many talented programmers and publishers across the industry and PlayStation in particular has been a friend and co-development partner at the best of a decade, collaborating on many exciting projects, including “The PlayRoom”, “Run Sackboy! Run” and “The PlayRoom VR”.

PlayStation also gave us the opportunity to create our own IP, The Persistence, and we were given the creative freedom to explore, innovate and release a survival horror game that we are immensely proud of. Now, as an integral studio, we know we have the full support of PlayStation to further our legacy of combining creativity and technical innovation to deliver truly unique experiences for PlayStation fans.

First of all, I would like to thank PlayStation and its community for the warm welcome to this family of amazing creators. I would also like to thank all of our “Sprites”, past and present, who helped shape the Firesprite we know today. I’m proud of the talent we have at Firesprite and you’ll continue to hear and see more of us soon!

We can’t wait to show you the projects we’re working on… And we’re just getting started!

— Graeme Ankers, MD of Firesprite