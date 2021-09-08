Flamengo is studying Rodrigo Caio’s return in the duel against Palmeiras

Defender has been away from the pitch since July 25th and continues to do work to treat the cases of muscle injuries he has had

Rodrigo Caio has been out of the field since July 25th, when Flamengo applied a rout at São Paulo, by 5 x 1, at Maracanã. Since then, the defender has treated cases of muscle injuries, and he follows to the letter a work and schedule from the medical department of Rubro-Negro to return soon to the Mengão games.

Because of the free week the team had, for having players called up for the Brazilian team, shirt 3 undergoes a muscle rebalancing treatment and for part-time activities together with the cast. Due to his injury history, the department postpones the care of the defender.

Rodrigo Caio on the field for Flamengo. (Photo: Getty Images)

But the intention is to do these jobs so that he is available to coach Renato Gaúcho in the important game against Palmeiras, for the Brazilian Championship, which is a direct confrontation at the top of the national competition table.

In addition to the game against the São Paulo team, the technical committee also wants to have Rodrigo in the playoffs, in the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores and semifinals of the Copa do Brasil.