Flamengo is the favorite to close with David Luiz, says journalist

European clubs did not present a proposal that would seduce the defender, who is free on the market after terminating his contract with Arsenal.

Despite the recent signings of Kenedy and Andreas Pereira, the main goal of the Flamengo in the transfer market is hiring the defender David Luiz. So far, the club has not presented any proposal, but closely monitors the situation of the player, who is free on the market after terminating his contract with Arsenal.

As a “free agent”, David Luiz can close with any club at any time, regardless of the transfer window. According to journalist Paulo Vinícius Coelho, on his blog on the GE website, Flamengo is the big favorite to stay with the defender, even with proposals from clubs in Brazil and abroad.

Benfica and Olympique de Marseille are two clubs that were interested in David Luiz’s football, according to PVC. Encarnados’ interest is due in large part to coach Jorge Jesus, who worked with the defender between 2009 and 2011. However, the presence of two experienced defenders in the squad, such as Otamendi and Vertonghen, makes the deal unfeasible.

In the last 24 hours, it was discussed how much will be the salary of David Luiz if he hits Flamengo. According to PVC, the salaries that would be paid to the defender would not be higher than the forwards. As it will not be necessary to pay a termination fine, it is likely that an amount stipulated between the parties will be paid in the form of gloves.

At 34 years old, David Luiz has a victorious passage in European football, having won all the main titles in the countries where he worked. He spent twice with Chelsea, and once with Benfica, PSG and Arsenal.