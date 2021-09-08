Flamengo refuses invitation to meet with clubs at CBF to address the public back to stadiums | Flamengo

Flamengo will not participate in the CBF Technical Council meeting, this Wednesday. The clubs will debate about the return of the public in the stadiums, but the red-black board stated, in an official note, that it understands that the decision “escapes the sporting competence of the CBF”.

In Flamengo’s understanding, the decision on the return of the public to the stadiums is up to the authorities. The club also cited the recent decision of the STJD, which allowed the presence of fans in squares where the public was released.

– In this context, Flamengo, although they are always happy to be with the other clubs and to be present at the CBF, as a matter of principle and legal logic, cannot accept the call made, because it understands that it would be nonsense to participate in a deliberative session on an issue that escapes the CBF’s sporting competence, is reserved for local authorities and conflicts with the decision handed down by the distinguished STJD, in the person of its president – says the official statement released by Flamengo.

Since the resumption of football, Flamengo has organized two matches with the public, in Brasília, for Libertadores. This week, the City Hall of Rio released the presence of fans at Maracanã for the games against Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil and for the Brazilian Nationals, and against Barcelona de Guayaquil, for the Libertadores, all in September.

“The Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, taking note of its call by the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) to participate in a meeting of the Technical Council, today, September 8, 2021, with a single agenda to deliberate on the return of the public to stadiums in the matches of national competitions, comes to provide the following clarifications.

Since the public authorities allowed the return of football without an audience, Flamengo maintains, clearly and unequivocally, that it is not up to the CBF or the clubs to decide on the existence or not of audiences in the stadiums, as this is not a matter for their sporting competence.

In this sense, on September 26, 2020, Flamengo published an official note stating that, as the Superior Federal Court (STF) had already decided, it is exclusively up to the local government authorities to rule on the possibility or not of public in sporting events or another nature.

Consistent with what it has always defended, Flamengo filed an injunction before the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) in order to obtain a decision recognizing that it is not up to the CBF to interfere in the extra-field and sanitary issue, which is the resumption of public in stadiums .

The Hon. President of the STJD, Dr. Otávio Noronha, issued an injunction acknowledging that it is not up to the CBF to address this issue (verbis): “It is not, in principle, for the Sports Administration Entity to interfere and deny the execution of the set of measures adopted by the State, for the gradual resumption of activities – including reflections on the economy – for lacking, in addition to competence, the adequate technical support and the legitimacy attributed to democratically elected governors”.

After more than a year and a half of football without an audience, Flamengo sees the return of the public to football, authorized by the responsible government authorities, as a matter of paramount importance, both in the relationship of the clubs with their fans as well as in the financial survival of the entities sports.

It is worth mentioning that Conmebol itself has already recognized that the return of the public to the stadiums is a health issue that must follow the regulations of local governments, which is why Flamengo has already been playing with the public in Libertadores, regardless of how the other squares are in this regard. sports.

In this context, Flamengo, although they are always happy to be with the other clubs and to be present at the CBF, as a matter of principle and legal logic, cannot accept the call made, because it understands that it would be nonsense to participate in a session deliberative on an issue that escapes the CBF’s sporting competence, is reserved to the local authorities and conflicts with the decision rendered by the distinguished STJD, in the person of its president.”