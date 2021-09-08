Flávia Alessandra poses in a super-cut swimsuit and impressive body

Actress Flávia Alessandra, 46, enchanted fans by appearing in a super-cut swimsuit, lavishing style on a yacht. The click was published this Tuesday (7/9).

In the image caption, she mocked the high temperatures in midwinter.

flavialessandra Flavia AlessandraReproduction flavia alessandra Actress Flávia Alessandra embarked on the pixie cut wave and, like Manu, received a shower of praisePlay / Instagram Flávia Alessandra very short and shaved hair Flávia Alessandra’s new hairReproduction/Instagram flavia alessandra Soap opera should return to air in the first quarter of 2021Reproduction/Instagram Giulia Costa and Flávia Alessandra_1 Giulia Costa and Flávia Alessandra@flaviaalessandra/Reproduction/Instagram Giulia Costa and Flavia Alessandra The artist is the daughter of also actress Flávia Alessandra with the late director Marcos PauloPhoto: Reproduction Giulia Costa and Flávia Alessandra_3 The daughter followed in her mother’s footsteps with an acting career@flaviaalessandra/Reproduction/Instagram Cabin-Folia-Tropical-Flavia-Alessandra-e-Otaviano-Costa-Disclosure She is married to Otaviano CostaDisclosure 0

“If it’s winter, I don’t even remember anymore. How’s the weather over there?” she asked.

In the comments, fans praised the beauty of the actress and the body: “Spectacle of women”, declared one. “What is this body?” asked another.

Want to get inside the world of the famous and get the news straight to your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos