Flávia Alessandra poses in a super-cut swimsuit and impressive body

by

Actress Flávia Alessandra, 46, enchanted fans by appearing in a super-cut swimsuit, lavishing style on a yacht. The click was published this Tuesday (7/9).

In the image caption, she mocked the high temperatures in midwinter.

Flavia Alessandraflavialessandra

Flavia AlessandraReproduction

flavia alessandra

Actress Flávia Alessandra embarked on the pixie cut wave and, like Manu, received a shower of praisePlay / Instagram

Flávia Alessandra's new hairFlávia Alessandra very short and shaved hair

Flávia Alessandra’s new hairReproduction/Instagram

flavia alessandra

Soap opera should return to air in the first quarter of 2021Reproduction/Instagram

Giulia Costa and Flávia AlessandraGiulia Costa and Flávia Alessandra_1

Giulia Costa and Flávia Alessandra@flaviaalessandra/Reproduction/Instagram

Giulia Costa and Flavia AlessandraGiulia Costa and Flavia Alessandra

The artist is the daughter of also actress Flávia Alessandra with the late director Marcos PauloPhoto: Reproduction

Giulia Costa and Flávia AlessandraGiulia Costa and Flávia Alessandra_3

The daughter followed in her mother’s footsteps with an acting career@flaviaalessandra/Reproduction/Instagram

Cabin-Folia-Tropical-Flavia-Alessandra-e-Otaviano-Costa-Disclosure

She is married to Otaviano CostaDisclosure

0

“If it’s winter, I don’t even remember anymore. How’s the weather over there?” she asked.

In the comments, fans praised the beauty of the actress and the body: “Spectacle of women”, declared one. “What is this body?” asked another.

Want to get inside the world of the famous and get the news straight to your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos