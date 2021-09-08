Flávia Alessandra poses in a super-cut swimsuit and impressive body

Actress Flávia Alessandra, 46, enchanted fans by appearing in a super-cut swimsuit, lavishing style on a yacht. The click was published this Tuesday (7/9).
In the image caption, she mocked the high temperatures in midwinter.
flavialessandra
flavia alessandra
Flávia Alessandra very short and shaved hair
flavia alessandra
Giulia Costa and Flávia Alessandra_1
Giulia Costa and Flavia Alessandra
Giulia Costa and Flávia Alessandra_3
Cabin-Folia-Tropical-Flavia-Alessandra-e-Otaviano-Costa-Disclosure
0
“If it’s winter, I don’t even remember anymore. How’s the weather over there?” she asked.
In the comments, fans praised the beauty of the actress and the body: “Spectacle of women”, declared one. “What is this body?” asked another.
Want to get inside the world of the famous and get the news straight to your Telegram? Enter the Metrópoles channel: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos