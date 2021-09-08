Fluminense is scheduled to face Chapecoense for Brasileirão; see team and where to watch

Fluminense is ready to face Chapecoense, this Tuesday, ending the first round of the Brazilian Championship. With Caio Paulista back, but starting on the bench, coach Marcão decided to spare Fred and will have Lucca, Luiz Henrique and Raúl Bobadilla in charge of the attack. Also, Martinelli is back. the match has Globo broadcast, Premiere and real-time LANCE!.

Thus, Flu enters the field with: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; André, Martinelli and Yago Felipe; Luiz Henrique, Lucca and Bobadilla.

Chape, the lantern of Brasileirão, will have: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Kadu, Jordan and Busanello; Moisés Ribeiro, Alan Santos, Denner and Mike; Bruno Silva and Anselmo Ramon.

Jhon Arias is out after his grandmother’s death on Sunday and Gabriel Teixeira remains in transition.

SEE THE RELATED TO THE MATCH: Marcos Felipe and Muriel; David Braz, Luccas Claro, Manoel and Nino; Calegari, Danilo Barcelos, Marlon and Samuel Xavier; André, Cazares, Gustavo Apis, Martinelli, Nene, Nonato, Wellington and Yago Felipe; Abel Hernández, Bobadilla, Caio Paulista, Lucca and Luiz Henrique.