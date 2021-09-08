Fluminense takes a fright, but beats Chapecoense and touches the G6 of Brasileirão

O Fluminense it seemed that it would have no difficulties, but it almost got complicated in the 2-1 victory over Chapecoense, this Tuesday, in a game that ended the first round of the Brazilian Championship for the teams. The goals of the Cariocas, who are approaching the G6, were from Raúl Bobadilla and Luiz Henrique, while Perotti scored for the home team, which continues without winning at the bottom of the competition.

With the result, Flu reaches 25 points and rises to seventh position, being three behind Corinthians, which opens the G6. Chapecó’s team follows with seven points, in last. Opening the second round, Chape returns to the field on Saturday, when it visits Red Bull Bragantino at 19:00. Fluminense will host São Paulo on Sunday, at 8:30 pm, at Maracanã.

IN FRONT

Fluminense started the game better and proposed a game, as they have been doing under Marcão’s command, but they had difficulties to infiltrate. The posture, however, worked after nine minutes. Luiz Henrique made individual play and played for Samuel Xavier, who crossed in the area. The defense moved away, André tried a sheet and Bobadilla took advantage of the leftover to kick and open the scoreboard.

TOO WELL

Packed and with good marking, Flu kept trying and expanded the account in the 17th minute. After Danilo Barcelos’ corner kick on the first post, Luiz Henrique went up and deflected it to the bottom of the goal. The bad news was Lucca’s injury at 27, giving way to Caio Paulista. If the first half started with tricolor dominance, in the end the actions balanced out, but Chapecoense was unable to take advantage of the spaces.

COMPLICATED

In the second half, Fluminense controlled the game while Chapecoense tried to launch more attacking to seek the first victory. And the goal worked. On minute 15, Denner crossed the ball on the left side, Luccas Claro broke it and Perotti received it with freedom in the area to send it to the goal. The little flag signaled the offside, but after analysis by the VAR, the bid was validated.

OPEN

Secure by the advantage gained at the beginning, Fluminense was unable to return to the good rhythm of the beginning and suffered with the arrivals of Chapecoense, who improved after the substitutions. Meanwhile, Marcão’s team waited for the opponent and had a terrible second half. Goalkeeper Marcos Felipe saved again, as he had done in the first half, and secured the favorable score.

NOTHING DONE

With more confidence, Chapecoense went to the attack and bet on attackers to put more fire in the game. Even with the opponent exposed, Fluminense did not know how to exploit the spaces and practically did not fit counterattacks. However, the cariocas came out with the three points.

DATASHEET

CHAPECOENSE 1 X 2 FLUMINENSE

Date/Time: 09/07/2021, at 9:30 pm

Local: Arena Condá, Chapecó (SC)

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

Assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade (DF) and Jose Reinaldo Nascimento Junior (DF)

Video Arbitrator: Marcio Henrique de Gois (SP)

Goals: Bobadilla (9’/1ºT) (0-1), Luiz Henrique (17’/1ºT) (0-2), Perotti (15’/2ºT) (1-2)

Yellow cards: –

Red cards: –

CHAPECOENSE: Keiller; Matheus Ribeiro, Kadu, Jordan and Busanello; Moisés Ribeiro (Geuvânio – 35’/2ºT), Alan Santos (Ravanelli – halftime), Denner and Mike (Perotti – 8’/2ºT); Bruno Silva (Foguinho – 30’/2ºT) and Anselmo Ramon (Anderson Leite – halftime). Technician: Painted.

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe; Samuel Xavier, Nino, Luccas Claro and Danilo Barcelos; André (Nonato – 37’/2ºT), Martinelli and Yago Felipe (Wellington – 37’/2ºT); Luiz Henrique (Nene – 21’/2ºT), Lucca (Caio Paulista – 27’/1ºT) and Bobadilla (Abel Hernández – 21’/2ºT). Technician: Bookmark.