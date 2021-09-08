Foods That Help Fight Post-Covid Memory Loss | nutrition

Memory loss and lack of focus are recurrent complaints in post-covid patients in the office of nutritionist Julia Marques. Covid-19 is a fairly new infection, with limited studies regarding analysis time and sample size. But Julia points out that nutritional deficiencies can damage cognitive health. To ensure the quality of intellectual capacities for those who took and those who did not take SARS-CoV-2, the nutritionist encourages the consumption of good fats, selenium and zinc, nutrients that can be found in avocados, extra virgin olive oil and nuts.

An infectious process, such as generated by covid, generates excessive oxidative stress. In practice, this means that free radicals, which accelerate the aging of cells, are released in greater amounts in the body. With a healthy and natural diet, it is possible to help prevent this condition.

But Julia warns about the importance of treating symptoms individually. For her, it is important to welcome the patient, understand their context and routine in order, based on these responses, to devise strategies. After covid, depending on the patient’s complaint and test results, it may be necessary to supplement with antioxidant nutrients, but this is not a rule. Julia even warns about the importance of the conscious use of vitamins. With the pandemic, the nutritionist heard reports of people buying vitamins C and D, for example, without a medical prescription.

– Supplementation can be something negative, if there is no need. It’s important to have guidance, otherwise we don’t even know if these minerals and vitamins are being absorbed. With it, you avoid oxidative stress, which is important for the body to adapt to changes. Physical activity, for example, generates an oxidative stress in tissues and cells that is positive – explains the nutritionist.

A study gathered more than seven thousand materials listing the nutrients needed to strengthen and ensure a healthy memory. According to the research, vitamins A, C, D and E, omegas 3 and 6, iron, zinc and selenium are essential. Another scientific article adds that those who eat the plant based diet are 73% less likely to develop moderate to severe cases of covid.

And how does this diet work? It is a colorful and natural food, which avoids over-processed foods. It has, at its base, vegetables, cereals, vegetables, rice and beans. The proteins consumed have, in this type of food, vegetable origin or eggs and fish. In the food routine, there is intelligent consumption of oilseeds, good fat and nutritious carbohydrates.

Nutrients and memory-friendly foods

To enhance memory, the nutritionist recommends a antioxidant strategy.

Avocado Extra virgin olive oil

Legumes Oilseeds (Cashew and Pará Nuts) Nuts Pumpkin seed Sunflower seed sesame seed Vitamin C Citrus fruits (orange, tangerine, kiwi, strawberry, passion fruit, lemon, star fruit, acerola, cashew and guava) dark green vegetables

Extra virgin olive oil Brazil nuts and cashew nuts Hazelnut Pistachio Peanut Almond

The nutritionist recommends sunbathing daily – 15 minutes between 10 am and 4 pm – and assess, with a medical examination, the need for supplementation.

flaxseed chia seed

dark green vegetables Legumes

Vegetables fruit Vegetable Seeds and pulses.

dairy Olive oil fruit Orange colored vegetables (pumpkin and carrot, apricot, tangerine, orange) Eggs

The psychological factor at play

Julia also points out another important piece of this puzzle: with the pandemic, people are experiencing a time of great stress, and many of the cognitive symptoms can also be caused by anxiety and nervousness. To understand these signs of the body, the nutritionist recommends observing how long the discomfort appears and questioning whether it started before or during the pandemic.

– It is necessary to understand where the symptoms come from. In food, we also talk about it. Ask yourself: where does your hunger come from? Is it for fear of not being able to pay the bills because of the pandemic? Is it overwork? What about your migraine? Is it stress, charging too much, is it because of back pain, for some food eaten? All symptoms need to be tracked – concludes the nutritionist.

How to have strengthen immunity?

Plant based nutrition also strengthens immunity and reduces the incidence of cardiovascular disease. The nutritionist adds that the intestine is a fundamental organ in this process as it is responsible for our first immune response.

The intestine has both positive and negative bacteria. When a person starts antibiotic treatment, the immune barrier becomes fragile and, as a result, immunity is lowered. Likewise, when the diet is not healthy, the cells that are united in the intestinal wall open up, leaving gaps that allow the absorption of bad substances, which would be discarded before, by our body.

The basis of a healthy intestine is the adequate consumption of fiber (vegetables, cereals, grains, fruits and pulses), water (30 to 35 ml daily per kilogram of weight), the least possible amount of ultra-processed products. The chemical components present in ultra-processed products are unknown to our body. These are the physiological factors that you can control. The nutritionist explains that there are still external variables, such as stress, anxiety and environmental pollution. It is worth emphasizing that a high immunity will not necessarily prevent the spread of disease such as Covid-19, but it can promote better health to face the symptoms of the infection.