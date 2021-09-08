For free! Far Cry 3 is available free of charge from Ubisoft for PC

A month before the sixth title in the franchise, the game Far Cry 3 now it can be purchased for free by those interested in the Ubisoft platform. The version delivered free of charge is for PC. The promotion began at 10 am this Tuesday (7) and will run until 3:30 am on September 11th. When you redeem the game, you can enjoy it forever anytime you want.

Far Cry 3 is an open world first person shooter, released by Ubisoft in 2008. It can be found for the PlayStation 3, Xbox 360 and PC platforms. It places the player on an island unlike any other, where armed warlords traffic in slaves and outsiders are hunted for ransom. As you embark on the desperate quest to save your friends, you can see that the only way to escape the darkness is to embrace it.