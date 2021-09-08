Forbidden West now available for booking at Worten • Eurogamer.pt

Sony opened its Horizon: Forbidden West reservations last week, and the most expensive editions of the long-awaited PS4 and PS5 game are now available on Worten.
This type of edition is usually scarce, so if you want to guarantee yours, the best thing you can do is book as soon as possible. The fullest edition, and also the most expensive, is the Regalla Edition (in international stores, it is already out of print).
All editions of Horizon: Forbidden West have a 15% discount off the final price for bookings. In addition to the Regalla Edition, there is the Collector’s Edition, which also includes a Tremodonte figurine (with minor differences) and various other content.
For those who don’t want to spend that much but want something more than the game, there’s the special edition option, which includes extra content like Steelbook, digital soundtrack and mini art book.
Are you going to book or have you already booked any of these editions?
All editions of Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Forbidden West – Regella Edition – €254.99 on reservation (regular price: €299.99)
- Digital code for the full game (PS4 and PS5)
- steelbook
- Mini art book
- Statuette of Aloy and Regalla Tremodonte with Tenakth Warriors
- Focus Replica (and Support)
- fabric map
- Two cards with art
- Attacking Machine Parts (Alpha Garropante and Sun Wings)
- digital soundtrack
- digital comic book
- DLC with Colosso Elite Carja look, Thunder Elite Nora look, Colosso Carja short bow, and Photo Mode unlocks (special pose and face paint)
Horizon Forbidden West – Collector’s Edition – €186.99 on reservation (regular price: €219.99)
- Digital code for the full game (PS4 and PS5)
- steelbook
- Mini art book
- Aloy and Tremodonte figurine
- digital soundtrack
- digital comic book
- DLC with Colosso Elite Carja look, Thunder Elite Nora look, Colosso Carja short bow, and Photo Mode unlocks (special pose and face paint)
Horizon: Forbidden West – Special Edition – €67.99 on reservation (regular price: €79.99)
- Complete game for PS4
- steelbook
- Mini art book
- digital soundtrack