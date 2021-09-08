Forbidden West now available for booking at Worten • Eurogamer.pt

Sony opened its Horizon: Forbidden West reservations last week, and the most expensive editions of the long-awaited PS4 and PS5 game are now available on Worten.

This type of edition is usually scarce, so if you want to guarantee yours, the best thing you can do is book as soon as possible. The fullest edition, and also the most expensive, is the Regalla Edition (in international stores, it is already out of print).

All editions of Horizon: Forbidden West have a 15% discount off the final price for bookings. In addition to the Regalla Edition, there is the Collector’s Edition, which also includes a Tremodonte figurine (with minor differences) and various other content.

For those who don’t want to spend that much but want something more than the game, there’s the special edition option, which includes extra content like Steelbook, digital soundtrack and mini art book.

Are you going to book or have you already booked any of these editions?