Former paquita Lana Rhodes reports difficulties for having a homonymous porn actress

Imagine logging onto your social networks and realizing that you’re being tagged on “inappropriate” content. This is the reality of actress Lana Rhodes, 34, who is about to debut in the soap opera “Nos Tempos do Imperador”, the only new one currently on the air on Globo.

Rhodes, who started his career as a teenager, as a paquita da Xuxa, spoke in an interview with Gshow about the difficulties of having a porn actress of the same name. According to her, a situation that does not diminish her happiness, but wears out and has already made her think about changing her name.

“I wanted to be Lana. Don’t even think about a surname. But I still don’t know if I have enough visibility as an artist to keep creating transformation in this sense. Today, I’m more concerned about continuing to live with dignity and being cast in good roles,” she said.

The actress’s name actually differs from the name of American porn actress Lana Rhoades by just one letter. The Brazilian, however, says that this makes it difficult to search for her name in searches on Alexa [assistente de voz] or even on Google, in addition to providing you with funny situations.

She says that her father-in-law went to show his wife his son’s new girlfriend and ended up coming across a butt with a tattooed heart on the internet. Her daughter was also teased by peers when they found out her mother was named Lana Rhodes, she says.

The actress, who has starred in soap operas such as “Alta Estação” and “Os Mutantes”, both on Record, and in the miniseries “Se eu Close os Olhos Agora”, on Globo, will debut now in “Nos Tempos do Imperador” as Elisa Lynch, companion of the Paraguayan dictator Solano López (Roberto Birindelli).

“Although, in the plot, she is considered a villain, because she goes against Dom Pedro 2º and Brazil, she is a very interesting woman, and my wonderful partner, Roberto, insists on exalting Elisa’s power in Solano’s life. when we’re on the scene,” she says.