Former US Army sniper kills 4 people, including a baby, in Florida

LAKELAND, USA — A former US Navy serviceman who fought in the Iraq and Afghanistan wars shot and killed four people, including a 3-month-old baby, in a residential area of ​​Polk County, central Florida, on Sunday . Before turning himself in to police, 33-year-old veteran Bryan Riley also shot an 11-year-old girl seven times.

‘No more prayers, time to act’: Biden announces first measures against US armed violence ‘epidemic’

According to Polk Sheriff Grady Judd, the sniper had already visited the homes of victims, with whom he had no relationship, on Saturday, but left after police were called. Among the dead are a 40-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman who was carrying the baby in her arms. The fourth victim was the child’s 62-year-old grandmother.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

People leave flowers and candles at the entrance to Ned Peppers Bar in the Oregon District of Dayton, Ohio, where a man identified as Connor Betts, 24, opened fire with an AR-15-style rifle, killing nine people on Sunday. Another 27 victims of the attack were injured Photo: SCOTT OLSON / AFP A woman leaves a candle at the attack site in Dayton, Ohio Photo: BRYAN WOOLSTON / REUTERS Message written in chalk on a street near the Sunday morning mass shooting scene: “We are strong” Photo: BRYAN WOOLSTON / REUTERS A man holds a rosary near the memorial commemorating the victims of the Dayton massacre Photo: SCOTT OLSON / AFP White doves are released during a commemorative ceremony to honor victims of the attack in Dayton Photo: SCOTT OLSON / AFP State and local politicians and business leaders join community members for a vigil at the site where nine people were killed. The massacre took place less than 24 hours after a Texas sniper opened fire at a shopping mall, killing at least 20 people. Photo: BRYAN WOOLSTON / REUTERS Flags of the United States, with the Capitol in the background, stand at half-mast in honor of victims of recent attacks in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio. Two snipers killed 31 people and injured dozens of others in two shootouts over a 13-hour period over the weekend Photo: WIN MCNAMEE / AFP As a sign of mourning, people participate in a vigil in El Paso. Saturday’s attack left 22 dead at a Walmart supermarket in the Texas border town. Photo: Jose Luis Gonzalez / REUTERS In Ciudad Juárez, a girl is taking part in a vigil near the US-Mexico border fence after a shooting attack on Saturday. Photo: STRINGER / REUTERS Flowers were left at the attack site in El Paso. FBI investigates case as possible hate crime and act of domestic terrorism Photo: JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ / REUTERS A woman places a plaque beside a makeshift memorial in front of the Texas massacre site. The shooter, Patrick Crusius, 22, posted on the internet a manifesto in which he defended white supremacy in the country and attacked immigration. Photo: MARK RALSTON / AFP Protesters dressed in white hold photos of victims of violence in Times Square in response to recent mass attacks in El Paso and Danton. Of the 22 killed in El Paso, eight were Mexican Photo: Go Nakamura / AFP

The shooter told police that he had used methamphetamine and that he is a “survivalist”, meaning he believes the end of the world is near and is actively preparing to survive it. The motivation for the attack is unknown, but Judd said the man had symptoms of post-traumatic stress disorder and told police, without revealing details, “You know why I did this.”

Riley exchanged fire with the police before turning himself in. He was injured in the shooting and was taken to a hospital, where he tried to take a gun from one of the officers, and was sedated. No security agents were injured.

“He told our detectives at one point, ‘They begged for their lives and I killed them,'” the sheriff reported at a press conference.

Another case:Snipers leave two dead and 20 injured on the way out of a show in Miami

After receiving medical attention, the shooter was taken to a local prison. According to the sheriff, Riley is expected to appear in court later this Monday.

The veteran will be charged with four first-degree murders, seven attempted first-degree murders of law enforcement officials and one attempted murder, according to the Polk Sheriff’s office. He is not a first-time offender: he has been charged with arson and armed robbery with assault and firefighting in a building.

Riley worked as a bodyguard and a security guard. His girlfriend, who has been with him for four years, told investigators he suffered from occasional depression in addition to post-traumatic stress disorder. About a week ago, the veteran’s mental health took a turn for the worse, and he told his girlfriend he had started talking to God, Sheriff Judd said.

In Europe: Police disclose identity of sniper who killed four adults and one child in England

The sniper first appeared at the house where the shooting took place on Saturday night, making nonsense claims, but left just as police were called. On Sunday morning, he came back and committed the murders. When law enforcement officers arrived at the property, which has three houses, they found a truck on fire.

A policeman tried to enter the house through the front door, but it was blocked. When he managed to get in through the back, Riley started shooting and the cop retaliated. Sheriff Judd said investigators found in Riley’s truck a first-aid kit and at least two firearms.

Before agents entered the house, robots were sent to check for explosives or other traps.

“Besides, as if he wasn’t bad enough already, he shot and killed the family dog,” Judd said.