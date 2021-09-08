Formula 1: George Russell will team up with Lewis Hamilton at Mercedes in 2022

George Russell will race for the Mercedes team in the next Formula One season, forming an all-British driver duo alongside seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, the team said in a widely anticipated announcement on Tuesday.

Russell, who is in his third season at Williams, will replace Finn Valtteri Bottas, whose transfer to Alfa Romeo was made official on Monday (6).

The 23-year-old will be Hamilton’s first teammate since Bottas, now 32, also left Williams to replace Nico Rosberg, the 2016 world champion who retired shortly thereafter.

Mercedes has won the last seven Drivers and Constructors Championships and leads the current season’s team standings after 13 races, although Hamilton is three points behind Red Bull’s Max Verstappen in the Drivers’ Championship.

Hamilton, 36, has a contract with Mercedes for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

“I would be lying if I said I’m not completely excited. It’s a great opportunity and I want to grab it with both hands,” Russell said.

“But I have no illusions about the scale of the challenge; it will be a steep learning curve,” he added.

“I’ve admired Lewis since I was in kart and the opportunity to learn from someone who has become a model on and off the track can only benefit me as a driver, a professional and a human being.”