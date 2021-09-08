France beat Finland 2-0 with goals from Griezmann and shoot up the table

the attacker Griezmann, who recently settled his return to Madrid’s athletic, was the name of the game, making the two goals of bleus.

The triumph had more than 60,000 fans at the Stade de France, who applauded a lot the excellent performance of the home team this Tuesday.

The result also eases criticism over coach Didier Deschamps, who came from five straight draws.

It is worth noting that France played without several big names, such as Kanté, Mbappé and Coman. Still, the team did not feel the absences.

Now the bleus soaring in the qualifying of the qualifiers, forwarding very well to a direct spot in the next World Cup.

Griezmann celebrates after scoring for France over Finland FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images

Championship status

With the result, France will 12 stitches and shoots leadership from group D of the European qualifiers.

Finland, on the other hand, continues with 5 points and is in 3rd place, outside the play-off zone for the World Cup.

The guy: Griezmann

The “Blond Devil” keeps lying and rolling around with the shirt of the French national team.

On Tuesday, he opened the scoring with a spectacular three-finger kick, after a spectacular pass by Benzema.

He then showed his top-scorer nose as he extended in a near-angle shot from under goalkeeper Hradecky.

Constantly floating through various regions of the field and without a fixed position in the attack, it is a torment for the defenders.

With the return to Atlético de Madrid, the expectation is that their goals will become even more constant.

It was bad: Pukki

The relentless top scorer from Norwich, England, was not even seen on the field this Tuesday.

Of course, Finland’s defensive posture didn’t help, but the few times he missed the ball, the center forward missed everything.

In addition, he did not try to break away from the strong marking of Varane, Zouma and Kimpembe, being annulled.

With its main player “hidden”, the visiting team ended the match with only 3 submissions (one being certain) in the match.

upcoming games

France returns to the field on October 7, at 15:45 (GMT), against the Belgium, for the UEFA League of Nations.

Finland plays on October 9, at 1 pm (GMT), against Ukraine, by UEFA Cup qualifiers.

The next day,





Datasheet

France 2 x 0 Finland

GOALS: France: Griezmann [25′ e 53′]

FRANCE: Lloris; Zouma, Varane and Kimpembe (Lenglet); Dubois (Mukiele), Pogba, Rabiot and Theo Hernández; Griezmann (Tchouameni), Martial (Ben Yedder) and Benzema Technician: Didier Deschamps

FINLAND: Hradecky; Garlic (Raitala), Vaesaenen, Arajuuri, O’Shaughnessy and Uronen (Soiri); Nissila (Kairinen), Schüller (Valakari) and Kamara; Pohjanpalo (Jensen) and Pukki Technician: Markku Kanerva