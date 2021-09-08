Free courses with an international certificate are provided by the Municipality of Feira – Acorda Cidade

Published on 09/06/2021 2:41 PM.

Photo: ACM/Secom

Basic digital technology training courses are being made available free of charge by the Municipality of Feira, through the Casa dos Sete Center POETA (Program for Economic Opportunities Through Technology in the Americas). Vacancies are unlimited and are intended for people in situations of social vulnerability, unemployed, teachers, adults and young people who want to re-qualify for the job market.

These are Digital Literacy courses 1: How to work with the computer; Digital literacy 2: How to access information online; Literacy 3: Communicate online; Basic Word Course – Microsoft and Basic Powerpoint Course – Microsoft.

Interested parties can register on the centropoetac7.com.br website or access the banner on the City Hall website. At the end of the course, which has virtual classes, an international certificate will be issued.

The initiative is part of the technical cooperation agreement, signed on the 25th, with the Department of Culture, Sports and Leisure, which aims to offer courses in digital, social and cultural skills to the population. In the current moment of economic recovery, training enables new skills.

“These courses are important, especially at this time of resumption of economic and cultural activities, thus providing the training of the workforce for various areas of activity in the labor market in Feira de Santana”, highlighted the secretary of Culture, Sport and Leisure, Jairo Carneiro.

The courses will also be given to employees who work at the CRAS (Social Assistance Reference Center) and CREAS (Specialized Social Assistance Reference Center), in Feira de Santana, on the 8th, 10th, 15th and 17th. Microsoft productivity tools, Digital Skills and more.